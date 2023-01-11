More
    Neither Mandatory Use of Mask nor Sanitary Restriction Will Be Required in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Ministry of Health warned about the circulation of a series of false messages about new measures that the country would adopt due to the increase in patients with Covid-19.

    Through a press release, the Director General of Health, Melissa Ramírez, denied that the health authorities were considering, for the moment, imposing measures such as border closures, the mandatory use of the mask or the vehicle restriction in the face of the new wave of infections. “It is clarified to all citizens that said information is false and that, for the moment, the implementation of these measures is not contemplated”, said Ramírez.

    According to Salud, this type of false message alarms the population without reason using the name and image of the ministry “in order to create uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic“. Ramírez said that the institution remains vigilant of the behavior of the virus and that in the event that it is necessary to adopt new measures to mitigate the contagion, these would be announced through the official channels of the ministry: the website or the Facebook profile of the entity.

    The Ministry of Health asked the population to redouble prevention measures against Covid-19 such as social distancing, hand washing, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wearing a mask in closed spaces. The population was also urged to complete the vaccination schemes against Covid-19 to avoid serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease.

    In the most recent cut issued by Health on cases of Covid-19 in the country, last week, the authorities warned that hospitalizations for this cause increased by 30% in only one week.

