More
    Search
    Money
    Updated:

    Nearshoring and Hybrid Work Will Be Trends in the Costa Rican Real Estate Market in 2023

    By TCRN STAFF
    19
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Nearshoring (transferring offshore operations to a site closer to a company’s headquarters) and hybrid work are the trends for this 2023 that drive an encouraging outlook for the Costa Rican real estate market, according to experts.

    “The transactions that take place in the industrial and logistics sector will be those related to projects that can attract high value-added companies —such as Life Sciences— under the nearshoring trend that will consolidate in 2023. Regarding offices will continue to transform and evolve to become flexible environments, suitable for socializing, belonging and teamwork in a hybrid mode”, said José Ignacio González, Director of Market Research & Consulting at Cushman & Wakefield | AB Advisory. In the same way, companies will increasingly explore with greater interest the possibility of settling in parks outside the GAM, in corridors such as Grecia and Orotina, due to the extended benefits offered by the free zone regime in these areas. On the other hand, during the beginning of 2023 it is expected that prices will continue to be under downward pressure due to the high availability of space, which will benefit the sector. “It is expected that the behavior of a greater distance between the list and closing prices will continue. The owners will maintain a business model focused on greater differentiation and flexibility of their spaces, as well as their commercial conditions”, added González.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceLa República
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    New York State Legalizes Composting of
    Human Bodies
    Next article
    Eating an Apple a Day Has Many Health Benefits
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Using Different Passwords: The Cybersecurity Method for 76% of Ticos

    76.6% of Costa Ricans use different passwords as a cyber security measure, as revealed by the Actualidades 2022
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »