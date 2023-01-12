Eating an Apple a Day Has Many Health Benefits

One of the biggest concerns of many people is to eat a healthy diet. As scientific studies point out, when it is inappropriate it can contribute to the development of different diseases.

Indeed, food has a great influence on health. However, for many, due to different factors, it is not a simple matter and they can easily fall into diets with inadequate foods.

In this sense, although it seems very simple, eating a portion of a fruit such as an apple can provide multiple health benefits. A medium apple contains only about 95 calories and provides 4.4 grams of fiber.

It is a fruit that can be quite satisfying, but without any additional calories. In fact, a study that was carried out with 124,000 people carried out in 2016 and published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), ensures that there is a relationship between diets rich in flavonoids and weight control. Among the foods that make the biggest difference are apples, which contain flavonoid polymers.

Some research also highlights the connection between apple consumption and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The antioxidants found in apples, which offer a wide variety of health benefits, may be one reason. According to experts, apples have a component called quercetin, a plant pigment that keeps insulin resistance at bay by helping the body to secrete it efficiently. Specialists also specify that apples have antioxidants, and also contain fiber, which helps with the digestion of sugars naturally. According to a 2017 study of some 500,000 people in China, those who eat fruit daily are 12% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who rarely or never eat fruit.

