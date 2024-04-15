Naranjo Beach Ferry Operates Normally With Little Influx of People, Indicate Authorities

The Maritime Port Division of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), reported that as of this Friday the Playa Naranjo Ferry service operates normally and with little influx of people.

This after the authorization of 10 daily trips at the port terminal in the direction Playa Naranjo – Puntarenas and vice versa, after the closure of the Paquera ferry service, since last Tuesday.

“The service is now operating normally, the service has not had a lot of people. Possibly by Monday it will begin to have more influx of public,” said Verny Jiménez, director of the Maritime Port Division of the MOPT.

Jiménez stated that the service could increase for the weekend. The official did not specify the number of people who would be using the service daily in both directions.

Schedules available

There will be at least 10 daily trips, reported the company Coonatramar, in charge of the service. Since Tuesday there are services at 11:05am and 11:43pm.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported on Tuesday night that the service of this type of transportation was authorized 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The emergency determination is made due to the ferry collision at the Paquera terminal last Tuesday. It is estimated that the repair work on the structure will take about two months. The service is essential due to the closure of the La Amistad bridge, over the Tempisque River, due to repairs that extend until July.

This is how the service operates

Coonatramar reported on its social networks that tickets can be purchased online and in advance through the page: https://Coonatramar.SpecialTicket.net

“You can also wait in line, and depending on space, purchase tickets at the window,” they explained. Those in charge recommend that passengers “leave early, with a smile, a good attitude, patience, sunscreen and hydration. The Tambor II ferry will support the additional service due to the emergency, “with crew from Naviera but with logistics and tickets from Coonatramar.”

Two months repair

According to the authorities, the repair of the platform affected in Paquera by the ferry collision will take two months. “After a review, it was possible to corroborate the severe damage to the platform, which is why the immediate closure was ordered due to a maritime safety issue,” Jiménez explained.

“We were able to confirm that the Duque de Alba is completely damaged, in the same way as the ramp, which is a modular bridge, which forces us to build a new ramp,” he added.

The costs of repairing the berth and the ferry will be assumed by the corresponding insurance companies, according to MOPT Minister Mauricio Batalla. “The people in charge are going to be responsible for the repairs and with their insurance they are going to cover what the repairs are and we are generating a remedial plan, which could take two months,” Batalla told this medium.

Batalla reported that within the corrective works the placement of a bailey bridge will be implemented. “We are looking for a modular bridge to be able to remove what the ferry collided with and place this bridge there so that the solution is more expeditious,” added the leader.