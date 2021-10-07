More
    Companies in the Middle East Are Looking For Latino Gastronomy Professionals

    Chains from Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other countries offer full-pay work experiences for Latin American gastronomy and hospitality professionals

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    One year before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins, companies in the Middle East are opening new jobs. Major food chains in Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other countries offer full-pay work experiences for Latin American gastronomy and hospitality professionals in managerial, chef, waiters, waiters, restaurant receptionists, and bartenders.

    Carlos Díaz, CEO of PHRS Hospitality Experts, explained that young people and adults are sought to fill these positions in companies such as Coya Doha, Coya Riyadh, Hotel W Doha, Hotel Westin Bahrain, Intercontinental Doha, The Ritz Carlton Doha, Mondrian Doha, ClayBaréin, among others.

    “In the Middle East, beyond the training we have on our continent, what conquers them is our cordiality and sympathy. Latinos have a plus that is highly valued in these destinations”, explained Díaz, who provides talks and training at leading universities on the continent. Other jobs available are: floor manager, head waiter, chef de cuisine, restaurant manager, bar manager and sommelier. They also seek Peruvian chefs for Nikkei cuisine.

    Requirements and application

    The requirements that must be met by those who wish to apply for one of the available jobs are: minimum work experience of two years in high-level firms (local, national or international), ability to speak English and have their passport up to date.

    With respect to the contracting company, it will be in charge of the air tickets at the beginning and end of the contract, as well as the costs of accommodation, transport and meals. In addition, companies offer a base salary of US $ 700 to US $ 1,200, medical insurance and vacations.

    “They really are very valuable professional opportunities for those of us who specialize in the field and unique life experiences,” acknowledged the CEO of PHRS Hospitality Experts. According to Díaz, those who most take advantage of the job opportunity are people under 30 years of age, which is why he stressed that the positions have no formal age limit.

    Those interested can send their curriculum vitae in English to the email [email protected]uitment.com; in the subject they must indicate the name of the position to which they wish to apply. They can also do it on the PHRS website, in the “Find your next job” section.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
