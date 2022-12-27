More than 2600 Kilos of Garbage were Removed from Costa Rican Beaches During 2022 by Urbano Beach Clean Up

More than 2,600 kilos of garbage were removed in 2022 through the “Urbano Beach Clean Up” beach cleaning program. Eleven cleaning days were carried out by the Urbano 106 entertainment group, which brought together more than a thousand volunteers in different parts of the country.

The community is happy, grateful and excited

“Many thanks to Radio Urbano for all the support they have given us during these years and this 2022 with the Beach Clean UP, we are happy, grateful and above all very excited to receive them again in Puerto Limón”, said Ana Matarrita, deputy mayor of Limon.

The last date of the year held in Tamarindo collected 32 kilos with the support of 45 volunteers. The alliance with the municipalities and communities will allow the program to continue on different beaches during 2023.