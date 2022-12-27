More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    More than 2600 Kilos of Garbage were Removed from Costa Rican Beaches During 2022 by Urbano Beach Clean Up

    Eleven cleaning days were carried out in various locations in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    16
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    More than 2,600 kilos of garbage were removed in 2022 through the “Urbano Beach Clean Up” beach cleaning program. Eleven cleaning days were carried out by the Urbano 106 entertainment group, which brought together more than a thousand volunteers in different parts of the country.

    The community is happy, grateful and excited

    “Many thanks to Radio Urbano for all the support they have given us during these years and this 2022 with the Beach Clean UP, we are happy, grateful and above all very excited to receive them again in Puerto Limón”, said Ana Matarrita, deputy mayor of Limon.

    The last date of the year held in Tamarindo collected 32 kilos with the support of 45 volunteers. The alliance with the municipalities and communities will allow the program to continue on different beaches during 2023.

     https://gnosiscr.com/

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Breakthrough Scientific Studies Reveal Properties of Psilobycin for the Treatment of Medication-resistant Depression
    Next article
    The Plan of Costa Rica and Australia to Eradicate the Death Penalty Worldwide
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The Plan of Costa Rica and Australia to Eradicate the Death Penalty Worldwide

    There is no evidence that capital punishment deters crime death penalty.
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »