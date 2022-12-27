More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    The Plan of Costa Rica and Australia to Eradicate the Death Penalty Worldwide

    There is no evidence that capital punishment deters crime

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica eliminated the death penalty in the last century during the Government of Tomás Guardia. But although almost 150 years have passed since that, other countries continue to apply the measure even in these times.

    Various international initiatives have sought a change and the most recent one was recently approved in the United Nations after the impulse of Costa Rica and Australia.

    The measure passed with 125 votes in favor, 37 against, and 22 abstentions. It focuses on asking all countries for a moratorium on executions, with a view to abolishing the death penalty.

    Negotiations extended throughout this year. According to the diplomatic authorities, it seeks to avoid the death penalty in all formats and for all persons. To this they added that “there is no evidence that capital punishment deters crime.”

    “Costa Rica abolished capital punishment since 1877 and under the country’s leadership, today we renew our commitment to the inherent dignity of every human being,” said Vice Chancellor Christian Guillermet.

    Ideas against the death penalty

    The vote at the UN set a new record for this type of measure. To date, 4 out of 5 countries have abolished the death penalty or have stopped applying it. But even so, as there are still some nations that have it active, they insist on promoting its eradication.

    “This year’s resolution welcomes the fact that many States with different legal systems, traditions, cultures and religious contexts are applying a moratorium, either in law or in practice,” the Foreign Ministry said.

    The goal of a global moratorium

    “The goal of a global moratorium on the death penalty is even more significant in 2022; when several countries have executed citizens for exercising their right to freedom of opinion and expression”, added the institution.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    More than 2600 Kilos of Garbage were Removed from Costa Rican Beaches During 2022 by Urbano Beach Clean Up
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    More than 2600 Kilos of Garbage were Removed from Costa Rican Beaches During 2022 by Urbano Beach Clean Up

    Eleven cleaning days were carried out in various locations in the country
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »