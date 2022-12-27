The Plan of Costa Rica and Australia to Eradicate the Death Penalty Worldwide

Costa Rica eliminated the death penalty in the last century during the Government of Tomás Guardia. But although almost 150 years have passed since that, other countries continue to apply the measure even in these times.

Various international initiatives have sought a change and the most recent one was recently approved in the United Nations after the impulse of Costa Rica and Australia.

The measure passed with 125 votes in favor, 37 against, and 22 abstentions. It focuses on asking all countries for a moratorium on executions, with a view to abolishing the death penalty.

Negotiations extended throughout this year. According to the diplomatic authorities, it seeks to avoid the death penalty in all formats and for all persons. To this they added that “there is no evidence that capital punishment deters crime.”

“Costa Rica abolished capital punishment since 1877 and under the country’s leadership, today we renew our commitment to the inherent dignity of every human being,” said Vice Chancellor Christian Guillermet.

Ideas against the death penalty

The vote at the UN set a new record for this type of measure. To date, 4 out of 5 countries have abolished the death penalty or have stopped applying it. But even so, as there are still some nations that have it active, they insist on promoting its eradication.

“This year’s resolution welcomes the fact that many States with different legal systems, traditions, cultures and religious contexts are applying a moratorium, either in law or in practice,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The goal of a global moratorium

“The goal of a global moratorium on the death penalty is even more significant in 2022; when several countries have executed citizens for exercising their right to freedom of opinion and expression”, added the institution.