“Mercadito Verde” Initiative Of Jaco Impact In Support Of Local Entrepreneurship

The Jacó Impact movement, advances with its activities to benefit the town of Jaco, mainly its women entrepreneurs, always taking into account sustainable alternatives. For this September 19th, everyone can go to the Mercadito Verde, which Jaco Impact will carry out at the Terraza de Sandías, specifically at Los Sueños Marriott-Garabito, Costa Rica. Starting at 9 AM, everyone can join the activity in the sector, to support local ventures that will make your shopping an experience, until 2 PM.

“Entrepreneurs of Garabito” is the name of the collective led by Jaco Impact

14 women focused on sustainable products and circular economy will offer: jewelry, soaps, and other similar products, as well as a workshop at 11 AM, totally free to teach how to make crafts. Everything is part of the call to preserve spaces, and activate the economy in times of pandemic.

It’s now been four years and the Jacó Impact Social Movement continues to change the way of thinking and acting in great part of the “Ticos”. It is worth noting that Los Sueños Marriott has also witnessed activities such as Bartender technical training, another project that has been active for several months.

María Donaire

TCRN Staff