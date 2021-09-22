When is the Best Time for Traveling to Costa Rica?

If you want to know what is the best time to travel to Costa Rica, we anticipate that the country has two different seasons. On the other hand, depending on the reason for your trip, it will be convenient for you to travel in a given month or other.

Costa Rica has two main seasons, the dry season and the rainy season. The dry season runs from December to April, while the rainy season is distributed between May and November. It goes without saying that if you want to avoid the rains the best time to visit Costa Rica is during the dry season.

However, if your trip is motivated by the spirit of adventure and you want to see certain animals, such as the leatherback turtles or the famous quetzal, April is the right month. Green turtles, on the other hand, will be more visible in August and September. But if what you want is to enjoy the Pure Life of this country and its exuberant nature, choose from December to April to make your trip.

Dry season

Although during the dry season the humidity is less unbearable and there is less rainfall, in the southern part of Costa Rica, as well as in the central part of the Pacific coast, rains still fall in December and January. Further north, on the contrary, the climate is drier and hotter, reaching 40ºC. If you travel to the Costa Rican coast that faces the Atlantic, you will find instead a more moderate climate.

Rainy season

During the rainy season, keep in mind that the rain starts at noon and last until late at night. The advantage of traveling during the wet season is that, being the low season, you will find better prices, fewer tourists and you can take advantage of sunny mornings. August is of all the months where it rains the least, while September and October are the ones with the most rainfall in the whole country.

That said, it must be added that the climate is changing in Costa Rica, as in the rest of the world, so that the dry and rainy seasons intermingle throughout the year. But let’s see when to travel to Costa Rica depending on the place you want to visit.

Best time to travel to San José

To enjoy the beauty of San José, choose the best months from February to April, as the weather is sunnier and more pleasant. December and January are also valid months to travel, as they correspond to the dry season. From May to November, on the other hand, the rains can spoil your visit, although as we said before, the mornings will be sunny. The average temperature in San José can be between 15ºC and 25ºC from December to April, this makes the dry season the perfect one to visit the Costa Rican capital.

When to travel to Puerto Limón

If you plan to travel to the Caribbean coast and visit Puerto Limón, Tortuguero or Puerto Viejo, you will have a humid and warm climate practically throughout the year. During the dry season, temperatures will oscillate between 20ºC and 30ºC, thanks to the trade winds, the climate is quite moderate.

On the other hand, within the dry season, February and April are the best months to discover these paradises in Costa Rica. Most tourists choose February and March, so take note that in February everything will be more expensive and there will be many more people. If you want to avoid it, choose March better, and avoid July, as it is the month with the highest number of rainfall.

When to travel to the Pacific regions

When to travel to Guanacaste

In Costa Rica, there are three distinct regions that face the Pacific Ocean. The Central Pacific, where Playa Hermosa, Jacó, Quepos, Puntaneras, etc. are located, has its best temperatures during the dry season, that is, between December and April. In the South Pacific, where the Corcovado National Park is located, the months of the dry season coincide, but it is a rainier area. In the North Pacific area where tourists visit Tamarindo or Flamingo, the dry season will also be preferable for traveling.

The climate in these three regions is characterized by average temperatures ranging from 24ºC to 34ºC throughout the dry season. April is the warmest month, while December is somewhat less hot, and has quite a few hours of sunshine.

A separate case is the province of Guanacaste (North Pacific), the driest of all, with a climate similar to that of the African savannah. With its nine hours of sunshine a day, the temperature reaches 35ºC during the dry season. From May to November (rainy season), you will still have 30ºC, although the rains appear, especially in September and October.

Broadly speaking, and as you have seen, from December to April, they would be the ideal months to travel to Costa Rica and discover all its natural beauty.