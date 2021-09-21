Best Colleges in Costa Rica

Overview

Costa Rica, a beautiful Latin country south of Panama and a little north of Nicaragua, is ideal for getting an education. Its pristine white sand beaches, surrounding tropical rainforests, delicious food, and fantastic culture make it highly conducive to studying. Its universities are at par with the rest of the world. There are over 60 universities to choose from, some of which have appeared in the World University Rankings. Out of 60, only five are public, and the rest are private institutions.

Here are the top ten universities to enroll in Costa Rica.

1. Universidad de Costa Rica

Built-in 1940 and located in the heart of San Jose, it is one of the five public universities in Costa Rica. It offers bachelor’s degrees in several fields aside from Culture and Language.

Universidad Nacional

It is a relatively new university established in 1973, yet it offers Masters and Doctorate studies aside from baccalaureate degrees. It’s also a public university.

Instituto Tecnológico de Costa Rica

Located in Cartago, this public college ranks third in the most popular universities in Costa Rica. They offer bachelor’s degrees and postgraduate studies.

Universidad EARTH

This private university was established in 1990, and it is small compared to other Costa Rican universities. This college specializes in science and technology.

INCAE Business School, Costa Rica

It is a private university built-in 1964, yet it only offers courses in business and social sciences.

Universidad Latina de Costa Rica

Situated in San Jose; near Universidad de Costa Rica, this university was built in 1989. It is a private college offering bachelor’s degrees and postgraduate studies.

Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología

Ranking 7th in the most popular colleges in Costa Rica, this 32-year-old institution offers courses in arts and humanities and medicine and engineering.

Universidad Autónoma de Centro América

This university was established in 1976, and it offers several courses in all fields except for science and technology. However, it also does not provide a diploma associate foundation.

Universidad Veritas

This private university was built in 1976, and it offers bachelor’s degrees and Masters in arts and humanities, business and social sciences, engineering, and science and technology.

Conclusion

All these universities and colleges offer quality education, and students are encouraged to have a well-rounded education. However, being located in a third-world country comprised of middle-class citizens, students find ways to earn money to support their education. Some of them work at bars or hotels during tourist season. Some have discovered that typing paytowriteessays on Google have merited profitable results. Some work at the library in exchange for waived library fees.

Yet, Costa Rican universities remain on World University Rankings because of the quality education they offer.

