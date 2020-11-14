Meditation is a personal method that helps us connect with our interior, to develop certain personal capacities that allow us to discern our perception of reality with greater clarity and calm. Therefore, it helps us to observe consciously and from other angles and to establish a deeper vision of reality.

Meditation takes us to an essential state where a conscious silence is generated within us, allowing to activate and magnify our senses, to observe the reality that occurs around us and within us more clearly and transparently.

The way of life that most humans have these days is undeniably dizzying and distressing. Everywhere they breathe; resentments, sadness, worry and general tension are present. There is neurosis on every corner, and those who suffer more maintain an attitude of isolation or defense from their surrounding environment.

Meditation is a practice in which we physically and mentally dispose ourselves to achieve, through deep relaxation, a state of inner peace that allows us to control and silence the conscious mind.

Benefits of meditation

Meditation helps us to communicate with our interior and this facilitates developing personal capacities, which together with an intelligence of understanding of ourselves and our environment, provides a more complete sense of who we are, what we live for and the deepest sense of everyday life situations.

Meditation gives us clarity to build our desirable reality, our life project based on self-awareness and also helps us release tension and repressed emotions.

Meditating slows down our rhythm of action, to establish a conscious observation about the details that are existing in the reality that surrounds us.

Meditation provides clarity to build the desirable reality, a personal vision of what the world around us should be like, a life project based on self-awareness, and an action aligned with nature and personal essence.

Another benefit that meditation brings us is releasing tension. We feel emotions and in Western culture it is common to find a repression of them. Some emotions are taboo, such as fear, when they lead us towards the need to be strong, leading us to lose the connection with the quality of feeling vulnerable and therefore generate another fear, that of accepting our own vulnerability, separating ourselves in the relationship with others people.

Louis Proto, in his book “Learn to Meditate”, indicates that this ancient practice allows us to contact aspects of our subjective or subconscious world, about which we generally know little or nothing about.

It helps us to obtain a personal and environmental perspective different from the one we have acquired through traditional means and opens a way for us to discover that thinking and reality differ.

How can we do a good meditation

Sit in a comfortable and quiet place, breathe slowly and deeply, meditate for a few moments, go into silence, you are simply with yourself, Ask yourself: What is that unique quality in me, that which fills you, that which excites you, that passion that you are good at, that makes you feel comfortable with yourself, what is your personal essence? Feel it in your body and expand it through it, it is part of you and it will always accompany you in every expression, action, thought, emotion.

Our personal essence is an internal sensation through which we flow. For some it is love, for another vitality, for others it is feeling. When you connect with your inner vitality or your passion, an inner consciousness influences you that varnishes what you do and that is subtly observed by those who relate to you.

Meditation and concentration

Meditation is not the same as concentration. The one who meditates stops thinking, becomes mentally silent, silences the internal dialogue, while whoever concentrates, thinks of an idea, a symbol, a point. The process of meditation can begin with concentration, but there is a time when you seek to renounce all thought.

An example of concentration, which despite being favorable is not directly meditation, we have it in visualization. In its practice, we induce the mind towards a specific objective through a sequence of images, basically visual or auditory. Meditation, on the other hand, tries to separate us from the habit of analyzing, making us think and verbalizing, to bring us to a state of mental self-control and inner peace. Visualization has a specific objective, meditation is the method and the end in itself.

Meditation is a time when we express control of our emotions and our thoughts, and its practice allows us to keep our soul, body and mind healthy and in balance.