    “Los Santos” Invites You to Discover its Attractions With Your Social Bubble

    The page catursantos.com was recently launched to promote the destination

    By TCRN STAFF
    If you are looking for a destination to relax, the Los Santos area invites you to visit its attractions, including Dota, Tarrazú and León Cortés, three cantons that, in addition to their beauty, stand out for having the lowest records of positive cases of the COVID-19.

    To promote visits from tourists, the page catursantos.com was recently launched, where users can consult accommodation options, gastronomy, tours, and other services.nAmong the activities that are promoted are appreciating birds such as quetzals, visiting the Savegre River or having one of the best coffees in Costa Rica.

    Tourism following Health safety protocols

    In addition to launching this new strategy to reactivate tourism, a call is made to visit the area in a responsible manner, within your social bubble and following hygiene and safety measures.

    “We all know that the tourism sector has been very affected by the Covid-19 pandemic; However, we cannot sit idly by, we must adapt to new needs and the entrepreneurs of this beautiful destination give us an example that by taking care of each other and supporting each other, we will get ahead,” said Alberto López, general manager of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

