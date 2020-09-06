“Vieja’e Patio”, the Tica Hot Sauce that Conquered Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey once again confirmed his taste for the hot sauce produced by the national Tica company Monoloco, with an order he placed last week to sample during an event for his own brand of bourbon.

In 2018, the star of the Dallas Buyers Club, which won him an Oscar, confessed to People Magazine that the national product was his favorite spicy sauce. From the company’s line, his favorite is the Vieja’e Patio, made with olive oil and dehydrated chili, it has thyme, pepper, rosemary, and a lot of garlic.

This sauce has a great history, since as a result of the first sale it became more popular, it is the one that is sold the most together with XXX and Pierdealmas, the latter selected to be part of the Hot Ones talk show, which is broadcast on YouTube and has more than 9 million users.

“About six years ago an Arab princess was on her honeymoon on a hotel tour here in Costa Rica, and in a restaurant she tried the Vieja’e Patio and sent people from the hotel to buy 100 bottles to take back to her country.

The hot sauce has many followers,” said Pablo Jiménez, a partner in the company with Paola Conejo. The sauce is recommended to eat with pizzas and pasta, in the same way, it can be used for cooking. “The best thing about this spicy delight is that as it runs out in the bottle, it gets spicier,” Jiménez added.