President of Costa Rica Describes Afro-Culture as a National Pride

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, said today that it is a national pride to commemorate the Day of the Black Person and Afro-Costa Rican Culture and rejected any type of discrimination in the country.

‘If we want to see ourselves as one country, we have to banish all forms of discrimination; I believe that all of us here are committed to that vision. We have to push together for development, it does not matter that there is a difference because there will be diversity”, said the Costa Rican President.

At the closing of the Government Council for the anniversary, held on August 31st in the province of Limón, Alvarado expressed his pride in the contribution of Afro Culture to Costa Rica and by Afro-descendant figures such as Calipsonian Wálter Ferguson, leader Marcelle Taylor and First Vice President Epsy Campbell.

He stressed that “to build a Costa Rica begins with us; Let us all share that pride and live what our Political Constitution says that we are a democratic, multicultural and multi-ethnic country and that we all proudly embrace that reality.”

The session of the Governing Council only had six representatives of the Executive Power in person in the Limón Municipal Council room, while the rest of the members participated virtually, as well as the traditional Grand Parade, all due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Route 32 – which joins the Caribbean province of Limón with San José – the Tico president affirmed that he will not let go of the line until that road so necessary for the whole country and for Limón is a reality.

In this regard, he revealed that “because of our concern with Route 32, it was that, weeks ago, I had a conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping, and I made him see, I asked him to succeed, hopefully, next year, inaugurate that work together on the bicentennial.

Both before and after participating in the Governing Council, the President inspected the progress of different works in the province of Limón, the Cartagena Housing Project, in the Valle de la Estrella, and the construction of the modern Multipurpose Center of the National Institute of Learning (INA) and the Limón 2000 School.

Likewise, the sanitary sewerage project and wastewater treatment plant in the Limón 2000 urbanization, the Guácimo-Siquirres Tourist Route, and the Catarata Golondrinas and the Handicrafts Market of the La Colina Integral Development Association.