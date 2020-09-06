According to experts in the field, the negative psychological effects that the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving on people have increased exponentially in recent months.

In addition, they stipulate that, despite the high number of deaths, the psychological footprint due to COVID-19 will be greater than the physical one, since the number of people affected in their mental health for fear of contracting Coronavirus will be higher than that of those really infected.

For his part, the neuropsychiatrist and general director of the Centro de Investigaciones del Sistema Nervioso (CISNE), detailed that the most reported psychiatric symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection are insomnia, anxiety, depression, cognitive alterations, in behavior and in the state of mind.

What are the psychological consequences of COVID-19?

The British Psychological Society has recently published a comprehensive “Guide on satisfaction of the psychological needs of people in the process of recovery from a serious illness caused by COVID-19 Coronavirus“, in which it details pioneering clinical knowledge drawn from the experience acquired during the current pandemic, as well as the study of the psychological aspects of related diseases of cardiac and respiratory nature.

Regarding the psychological aspects described as most common by people who have suffered COVID-19, they are anxiety, low mood, nightmares, memory disorders. It should be mentioned that these symptoms do not occur in all cases.

Simple tips for coping with quarantine