2020 is a positive year for coffee consumption in Costa Rica: in addition to having been declared a national symbol, it is estimated that its sales in the local market will increase by 10% throughout the year, as a result of the situation derived from the novel Coronavirus.

Euromonitor, a market research provider, found a growing trend in the volume of coffee purchases within the local market, due to the increase in consumption opportunities within the home during quarantine.

Who will benefit?

In principle, the most visible brands, which dominate in traditional points of sale will be the most profitable. However, putting this scenario in context with the findings of other recent research reveals opportunities for independent brands and with different marketing channels.

This is the case of the Arte Altura Café project, which adds three product editions with one proposal: the union of art, culture and coffee through product packaging. The initiative is from the plastic artist Víctor Quirós and the designer Marta Aguilar, and aspires to become a platform to export both coffee and other artisan products.

“With this project we not only seek an economic benefit for us as founders of Arte Altura Café, but we also provide financial support to benefit families in the Tarrazú area and to the artists that we are inviting to our new editions,” Aguilar explains.

Arte Altura Café can be purchased through the invited artists’ social networks; Victor Quirós Artista Plástico, Fundación Transformación en Tiempos Violentos and Leda Astorga Escultora and the official networks of Arte Altura Café on Facebook and Instagram, and deliveries can be made throughout the country.

Another example is that of Café Don Mayo, a family business that brings together the entire process from planting and harvesting to marketing. Don Mayo was founded in 2005 by the Bonilla Solís family, dedicated to coffee for more than five decades.

In addition to being direct exporters, the brand has ventured into the operation of its own coffee shops and offers its products through virtual stores where the consumer can purchase seven presentations of the brand, directly.

The elimination of intermediaries adds value to the brands for a client that in Costa Rica seeks added value beyond the quality of the product, such as authenticity, responsibility, direct benefit to SMEs.