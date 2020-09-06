More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican is the First Latina Speaker at a Prestigious Chat Marketing Conference

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican is the First Latina Speaker at a Prestigious Chat Marketing Conference

    A Costa Rican will be the first Latina to appear at the marketing conference focused on Chatbot and Neuromarketing tactics
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    In Addition To Making It a National Symbol, Costa Ricans are Drinking More Coffee

     2020 is a positive year for coffee consumption in Costa Rica: in addition to having been declared a national symbol, it is estimated that its sales in the local market will increase by 10% throughout the year
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Learn About what Negative Psychological Effects the COVID-19 Pandemic is Having on People

    According to experts in the field, the negative psychological effects that the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving on people have increased exponentially in recent months
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A Costa Rican will be the first Latina to appear at the marketing conference focused on Chatbot and Neuromarketing tactics, called Conversations Conference, and organized by Manychat.

    She is Trilce Jirón Garro, who will address two topics:

    1. On Consumer Psychology in Online Sales: Proven Tactics to Achieve 11,000+ ROI
    2. How to Convert $ 500 into a Six-Figure Chat Marketing Agency?

    Only three agencies in the entire country are certified to provide the service by Manychat, with Trilce and her TBS Marketing Agency being the first and official ambassador of the platform at the national level.

    “Costa Rica was forced to digitize its commerce overnight. Companies with well-developed Chatbots increase their revenue by 7% to 25%, while Chatbots made by non-experts generate losses,” said Jirón.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    Sourcelarepublica.net
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleIn Addition To Making It a National Symbol, Costa Ricans are Drinking More Coffee
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican is the First Latina Speaker at a Prestigious Chat Marketing Conference

    A Costa Rican will be the first Latina to appear at the marketing conference focused on Chatbot and Neuromarketing tactics
    Read more
    News

    In Addition To Making It a National Symbol, Costa Ricans are Drinking More Coffee

    TCRN STAFF -
     2020 is a positive year for coffee consumption in Costa Rica: in addition to having been declared a national symbol, it is estimated that its sales in the local market will increase by 10% throughout the year
    Read more
    Health

    Learn About what Negative Psychological Effects the COVID-19 Pandemic is Having on People

    TCRN STAFF -
    According to experts in the field, the negative psychological effects that the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving on people have increased exponentially in recent months
    Read more
    Travel

    “Los Santos” Invites You to Discover its Attractions With Your Social Bubble

    TCRN STAFF -
    If you are looking for a destination to relax, the Los Santos area invites you to visit its attractions, including Dota, Tarrazú and León Cortés
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    President of Costa Rica Describes Afro-Culture as a National Pride

    TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, said today that it is a national pride to commemorate the Day of the Black...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    In Addition To Making It a National Symbol, Costa Ricans are Drinking More Coffee

    News TCRN STAFF -
     2020 is a positive year for coffee consumption in Costa Rica: in addition to having been declared a national symbol, it is estimated that its sales in the local market will increase by 10% throughout the year
    Read more

    Ministry of Health authorizes that Bars, Canteens, and Taverns Temporarily Become Sodas and Restaurants

    News TCRN STAFF -
    They have been closed for almost six months, since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic Bars, canteens, and taverns...
    Read more

    Philips Will Hire 300 Ticos for the Expansion of its Operations in Costa Rica

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    The transnational company Philips announced, this Tuesday, August 25, the hiring of 300 people to expand its operations in Costa Rica
    Read more

    Find out which Cantons will Change from Orange to Yellow Alert as of this Week

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As of this August 12, several cantons will see a change in their alert, this due to a review carried out, following...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »