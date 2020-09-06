A Costa Rican will be the first Latina to appear at the marketing conference focused on Chatbot and Neuromarketing tactics, called Conversations Conference, and organized by Manychat.

She is Trilce Jirón Garro, who will address two topics:

On Consumer Psychology in Online Sales: Proven Tactics to Achieve 11,000+ ROI How to Convert $ 500 into a Six-Figure Chat Marketing Agency?

Only three agencies in the entire country are certified to provide the service by Manychat, with Trilce and her TBS Marketing Agency being the first and official ambassador of the platform at the national level.

“Costa Rica was forced to digitize its commerce overnight. Companies with well-developed Chatbots increase their revenue by 7% to 25%, while Chatbots made by non-experts generate losses,” said Jirón.