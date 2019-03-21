Costa Rica is a slice of land in Central America that separates the Caribbean Sea from the Pacific Ocean. It is a place that attracts a lot of attention because of it frequently being ranked in the higher ends of quality of life indexes and, therefore, it is beginning to interest people who want to experience these benefits for themselves. While it may be a long way away, depending on where you are when you are reading this article, and there is also a language barrier to overcome, the Internet is a useful tool to get the information you are looking for with regards to it. There is a wealth of knowledge about the country available out there. However, if you really want to get an idea of how life is lived in this small country, there is one way which will give you the visual impact you require to convince you that it is a place worth going to.

Instagram in Costa Rica

Wherever you are in the world, Instagram is there to provide you with the content you need to get an idea of what the place is like. By looking through Instagram, you can find out about entertainment, news, food, sports, activities and many more. No matter where you are in the world, there are going be Instagram users knocking around. This is no surprise really as there are more than a billion Instagram users spread throughout the world. In Costa Rica, there are more than a million Instagram users. This may not seem like a large number but, given that there are only five million inhabitants in the country, it means that one in every five Costa Ricans has Instagram, a number that works out to be higher than many of its neighboring countries. With this large number of users, Instagram activity is high for the country, with ten million posts using the #costarica hashtag. By having a quick look at the results for that hashtag search, you can get an idea of what this country is all about. There is multi-colored, breathtaking natural landscape to take in, sun and beaches so you can be sure to be tempted by simply having a look at these pictures.

Instagram as a way to do business in Costa Rica

If you happen to be in Instagram for business as opposed to pleasure, then Instagram can help you out there as well. Because of the interactive nature of Instagram and the ability to communicate directly with almost anyone on the platform, you can use the social network to get in touch with people on the ground in the country and help you build contacts. Depending on the nature of your business, you can search for people operating in the same area in the country and follow their Instagram account in order for you to keep track of what they are doing, to find out what seems to work for them in Costa Rica and to get an idea of what Costa Ricans are interested in. This can also benefit you as your profile will be recommended to the followers of this one and it can give you the opportunity to build a base of people interested in your product or service in the country. You can also use Instagram to sell products so if you build connections with enough Costa Rican users, you may have them coming your way to place a few orders. You can also do the opposite and order products from Costa Rican companies that have this feature activated. No matter how far away, Instagram can be used as a less formal and more direct way to establish business relationships.

What about using Instagram to promote yourself to Costa Ricans?

While English is not the first language of Costa Rica, it is widely understood so you won’t have to worry too much about preparing your content for the Costa Rican market. However, the beauty of Instagram is its focus on the power of images and this overcomes the language barrier as many people will better understand a message if it is accompanied by a photo that is related to it. Similarly, you can use any number of hashtags to make your post even more relevant for Costa Rican users. Location is another key function that can be used to grab the attention of people in Costa Rica. If you are struggling to make waves, it is always possible to purchase Instagram followers from a large number of websites which provide this option. With these followers, you can increase your popularity and gain more exposure in this market for your company and the products or services you offer.

Instagram can be your key to Costa Rica

With Instagram’s ability to connect people from all over the world, it is the perfect tool for anyone looking to explore a new location. If that location involves plenty of sun, bright colors and the choice of two seas within a few hours of each other, why shouldn’t you use Instagram to find out more about Costa Rica? If you take the time to have a look through the photos of the country on there, you’ll be sure to fall in love with it and want to go along yourself. This, along with the ability to get in touch with people and businesses based in the Central American country, means that Instagram is your friend in discovering more.