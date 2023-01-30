Kiska: The Loneliest Orca in the World

Did you know that Kiska is the only orca living in captivity in Canada? For 11 years in a row, she has lived alone in the MarineLand amusement park in Ontario, in the south of Canada, without any contact with other marine animals. In the video that accompanies this news it is possible to see the lonely life of Kiska. The aerial images made with a drone were disseminated on the social media of Phil Dremers, former head of trainers at the aquarium where the orca lives. The defender of the release of aquatic animals in captivity has limited himself to saying in the publication: “A new video was taken on January 14th, 2023, about MarineLand and its last surviving orca, Kiska. Her conditions continue to deteriorate, while she floats in solitude”, says the activist on his Twitter account.

The harsh consequences of the years locked in a pool became known in 2021, after broadcasting some videos made by tourists who recorded the orca’s head butting against the aquarium in which she lives. In the last 40 years, the orca caught in the Icelandic sea has had more than 20 mates and mates of its kind. All died or were transferred due to lack of adaptation to the environment. Kiska was a mother 5 times, but all of her pups died shortly after giving birth or at relatively early ages.