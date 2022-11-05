Keys to Maintaining Healthy with the Mediterranean Diet

When we need a diet to lose weight or stabilize our body due to any health problem, the food offers and proposals are endless. From fasting for days to the substitution of nutrients and fats essential for our health. However, there is scientific evidence on how the Mediterranean diet is the essential basis for the maintenance and recovery of health.

The usual Mediterranean diet has less meat and carbohydrates than any other traditional diet. It also has more vegetables and monounsaturated fat. The Spanish, Italians and other nations in the Mediterranean region have consumed this diet for centuries, thus becoming some of the countries with the longest-living people in the world.And it is that following a Mediterranean diet lowers blood sugar levels, cholesterol and triglycerides, also reducing the risk of heart disease.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

How to follow a healthy Mediterranean diet

Before going into detail about everything related to the Mediterranean diet, it is necessary to take into consideration that when you decide to carry out a dietary treatment, you should always consult a nutritionist, who is the food expert who will guide you according to your specific needs of your body and eating habits.

Food diversity

The variety of nutrients is achieved by consuming all kinds of foods. They must be consumed from all groups: cereals, fruits, vegetables, oils, dairy products, meats, etc. Because no food contains by itself all the nutrients necessary for the human body.

Eat more fruits and vegetables

A healthy diet consists mainly of vegetables and moderate consumption of animal products. The Mediterranean diet includes fish, olive oil and the occasional consumption of meat and fats of animal origin.

Vegetables in turn provide us with water, carbohydrates and fiber. With very little or no fat and zero cholesterol. They also have almost all the minerals and water-soluble vitamins.

Reduce the intake of industrial pastry

Industrial pastries, sweets, snacks, food from delicatessens, ice cream or fast food should always be consumed in moderation, since they are foods that we eat only for pleasure and not for a real nutritional need.

Measure in the amounts consumed

A balanced diet must provide the amount of energy necessary for the proper work of the body. In this way, we avoid obesity and prevent diseases related to excess weight, high blood pressure, some cardiovascular problems, diabetes and certain types of cancer.

How to follow the Mediterranean diet

Another of the strengths of following a Mediterranean-type diet is that it is very simple, since it is not a diet in the strictest sense of the word, but rather a healthy way of eating that, maintained over time, provides us with the amount of nutrients necessary to maintain our body to the maximum, while avoiding all those foods that end up damaging our health little by little.

Here are some tips for following a healthy diet:

A diet low in fat, high in fiber, fruits, and vegetables helps lower blood pressure. But determining how much and what nutrients a specific person should consume should be determined by a dietitian.

Fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that the body requires to stay healthy. It is recommended to consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables each day.

Changing foods abundant in saturated fats for those where unsaturated fats predominate helps reduce cholesterol. It is necessary to control the consumption of foods that contain trans fats or saturated fats, and supplement with other supplies that dominate in unsaturated fats.

The consumption of olive oil as the main source of fat to prepare food helps a lot to reduce the consumption of saturated fats, because this oil is a healthy and monounsaturated fat.It is also recommended to consume foods that are dressed and seasoned in a simple way, without sauces or industrial broths.