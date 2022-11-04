Costa Rica: 6 Original Activities for an Unforgettable Trip

More
    Costa Rica is in Central America, halfway between Nicaragua and Panama. It is famous for its tropical climate, biodiversity, hot springs, rainforests, beaches, and wildlife.

    Costa Rica is also a popular tourist destination due to the wide range of activities available while there.

    If you are planning a trip throughout the American continent, you should think about taking a private jet. It is not as expensive as many believe because there are private jet rental firms like AEROAFFAIRES that can meet your needs at a very reasonable price.

    Arenal Volcano

    If you visit Costa Rica, you must see the Arenal Volcano. It is a more than 1,600-meter-high active volcano.
    Moreover, there is not only the volcano to see but the entire surroundings. Lake Arenal, Costa Rica’s largest lake, is situated nearby the volcano and offers a variety of activities such as kayaking and snorkeling.
    You might also go to La Fortuna, the most popular town in the area with a rich culture and the well-known La Fortuna Waterfall.

    Turtle Spot at Tortuguero

    Costa Rica is one of the best places to see one of the most amazing events on the planet: sea turtles that have just been born on the beach and are returning to the sea.

    This can only be seen if you visit Tortuguero National Park. In the wildlife reserve, you will also be able to see many sea turtles.
    This destination is best visited with a guide or as part of a tour because it is difficult to get on your own. You could get information from your hotel or a local tourism agency.

    The Caribbean coast

    Costa Rica is surrounded by two coasts: the Caribbean and the Pacific.
    On the eastern coast, you will be able to visit the Caribbean side of Costa Rica. It is packed with national parks, reserves, beautiful resorts and beaches. It is the more “natural” side of Costa Rica as there is a lot of wildlife to observe, snorkeling, and tropical forests. 

    The Pacific Coast

    The Pacific coast is the most popular with tourists because it offers more beautiful beaches, national parks, resorts, and sports that are more accessible, such as surfing.

    While on the Pacific coast, consider visiting Liberia, a typical city with local food, markets, architecture, and the La Agona Church.

    Pacific coast

    Manuel Antonio and Carara National Parks are must-sees for everyone interested in visiting national parks. Both of these parks allow visitors to see a typical Costa Rican rainforest and observe wildlife such as sloths and monkeys. Puntarenas also has a well-known Marine Park where you may see manta rays, rare fish, and even sharks. If you want to party while on the Pacific Coast, you should go to Jacó. Finally, a more authentic visit would be to the town of Ojochal, particularly to see the architecture and sample local cuisine.

    San José

    Costa Rica’s capital is San José. You will most likely arrive at a nearby airport, and we recommend that you stop there for a few days.
    San José has a diverse range of activities to offer due to its vibrant culture and cultural attractions. There are numerous museums to visit in the city, including the Pre-Columbian Gold Museum, the National Museum of Costa Rica, and the Museum del Jade.

    In addition, there are various “barrios” to visit in San José. Indeed, there are numerous restaurants, bars, and bakeries serving various traditional Costa Rican and regional dishes in Barrio Escalante. Barrio Amón is the place to go if you want to see centuries-old structures and traditional architecture.

