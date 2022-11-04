Once Again THE COSTA RICA NEWS is Awarded as One of the Best Websites in 2022

The TGE Awards https://www.thegoodestate.com/ lists thecostaricanews.com (TCRN) as one of the TOP WEBSITES of 2022, with a score of 38/40. The score is calculated based on subjective and objective evaluation criteria that can be divided into 4 categories generated by www.globalcommercemedia.com

UX / Ease of Use

Trust & Security

Content & Research

Services & Communication

One-of-a-kind content

TCRN transcends the typical user experience and delivers one-of-a-kind content, with clear navigation, relevant information that leaves out the hype with to-the-point topics. Being built around a target audience and market showing an organization that is both accessible and user-friendly.

The sky is the limit!

