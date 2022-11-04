Once Again THE COSTA RICA NEWS is Awarded as One of the Best Websites in 2022

The TGE Awards https://www.thegoodestate.com/ lists thecostaricanews.com (TCRN) as one of the TOP WEBSITES of 2022, with a score of 38/40. The score is calculated based on subjective and objective evaluation criteria that can be divided into 4 categories generated by www.globalcommercemedia.com
UX / Ease of Use
TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.
Trust & Security
Content & Research
Services & Communication
One-of-a-kind content
TCRN transcends the typical user experience and delivers one-of-a-kind content, with clear navigation, relevant information that leaves out the hype with to-the-point topics. Being built around a target audience and market showing an organization that is both accessible and user-friendly.
The sky is the limit!
day, generating. It is a fantastic moment of recognition for the passion and dedication that the TCRN team shows every day generating quality content for all our users and sponsors.