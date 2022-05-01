Healthy Communication With Our Teenagers

Adolescence is the stage of the “lighthouse”, a stage of light and great changes. Young people are agents of change in all areas. For a healthy relationship, it is important that respectful limits are established, having family meetings every week and allowing them to make decisions always within the framework of mutual respect.

Speak from respect and unconditional love. No jokes that humiliate or hurt. Put aside criticism, judgments, comparisons and above all eliminate labels. Parents must model healthy communication, managing and accompanying emotions. Focus on solutions, instead of using rewards or punishments.

Be the calm in the storm, the safe haven for your kids

The best gift is your presence and company. Offer special time, special appointments per week to share and learn from your hobbies; especially time alone to get to know your teenager, time to connect.

Open and healthy dialogues are not interrogative

Focus on valuing their processes, rather than their results. Take into account the characteristics of this stage of change and be available to grow and learn with your kids. Accompany your children to play sports and show interest in their tastes or hobbies.

Fundamental aspects for working with adolescents, giving them options and allowing them to make their own decisions (within the framework or limits established by the parents).

Besides, also:

Don’t do things for them. They need company and presence, not to feel invalidated.

Avoid sermons or interrogations. It is about healthy and respectful communication.

Accept them as they are, do not try to change and even less compare them with other young people.

They need a lot of love, space and respect.

Keywords: connection, empathy, trust.