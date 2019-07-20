So what is all this talk about Kambo?

Kambo is A popular healing frog from the Amazon that has gifted thousands physical, mental, and spiritual healing!

In Portugese, Kambo is known as the “vaccine of the forest,”. In many parts of Brazil, both the frog and the secreted substance is famously known as sapo, which means “toad”.

Where Is Kambo Located?

Within the Amazonian Jungle is A Green Giant Leaf Frog. This Majestic Healing Frog can be primarily found in northern parts of South America! Specifically:

Eastern Peru

Southeastern Columbia

Venezuela

Bolivia

Northern Brazil

Regions Of Central America

T he Guianas.

The venomous secretion of Phyllomedusa bicolor, is known as Kambo. Because of this venom, the frog lives free without any worries of natural predators. This same protective spirit and quality shall be attributed to each of us, and we will be rewarded for connecting and embracing this sacred initiation Kambo Has To Offer. The Frog’s pure green energy and vibration merges within our own being. In nature, green is healing, grounding, and cleansing. Exactly everything that is highly coveted among truth seekers.

Building A Relationship With Kambo

The Spirit of Kambo works with our higher self and guides us to focus and realign all aspects of our character that’s not balanced. Wholeness is the key to enlightenment and well being.

As is the case for most nature medicines and plant medicines, Kambo is a wise and loyal spirit. As you may have figured out by now, Kambo frog medicine is not your conventional approach to healing yourself. You will be greatly rewarded for building and cultivating a relationship with this spirit. Kambo will gracefully guide you and reveal all weaknesses, strongholds, and areas of your life that requires purging and releasing.

So what are the origins of Kambo you ask?

According to the history of the indigenous tribe of the Kaxinawá, several members of their tribe suddenly became very ill one day. The shaman of their tribe, Kampu,( Hence the name) tried every herb, elixir, and ritual to heal his people.

After several days and no progress, Kampu sojourned deep into the Amazon jungle. Kampu, was guided to go under the influence of Ayahuasca for answers. The spirit of Ayahuasca revealed to him how to speak, capture, and extract the white waxy secretion from the Giant Monkey Frog.

Ayahuasca then showed Kampu how to apply the Frog secretion to skin burns on the top layer of the skin.

Kampu, returned back to his tribe with new hope and knowledge. He did just as he was instructed by Ayahuasca, and all his brothers and sisters were healed.

The Beauty Of Purging

Purging is the ugly, but beautiful aspect of Kambo, that physically guides us into releasing all impurities and toxicities from within our bodies. It’s likely to experience temporary nauseousness, swelling, and body temperatures, but every experience is different.

Preparation & Process Required For An Effective Ceremony!

Of course, much preparation can be done beforehand. How? well, you can be confident that this experience is like no other, and the spirit of the majestic green frog will definitely guide you to all broken aspects of self. The truth is, by adopting a healthy lifestyle before participating in any form of nature or plant medicine ceremonies or rituals, one will avoid much of the harsher aspects of purging.

A healthy diet, mindset, and exercise will serve us all well, truth seeker or not. However, it will certainly save you a lot of precious energy during plant medicine ceremony. Ideally, you will spend less time purging, and more time receiving and processing messages from mother nature.

The Beautiful Relationship Between The Shaman & The Frog!