Costa Rica is a land full of adventure and an explorer’s paradise. From the Arenal Volcano and the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve to the Manual Antonio and Corcovado National Parks, there are endless unspoilt areas to discover. But sometimes, even the most adventurous types just want to relax and have fun in the comfort of their own home.

If you like adventure but want a fun way to relax at home, why not check out Klondike: The Lost Expedition video game which is available to play on the web. It may not be based in Costa Rica – instead transporting you to the Klondike region of northwest Canada during the gold rush era – but there are some incredible quests and thrilling journeys to be enjoyed.

Undiscovered country

In the spirit of the early settlers, such as those who arrived in Costa Rica on Columbus’s last voyage in 1502, the web-based Klondike expedition game requires you to establish a settlement and set up a farm while also setting off on expeditions of discovery. The farming element of the game ensures that you are well-equipped to travel during the harsh winters of the region.

Before you can embark on your great adventures, your farm must be flourishing, your factories productive and your trade booming. Once you have the food and materials required for deep exploration, you can set off on your first adventure.

You will engage with guests who will act as guides and even provide entertainment on your difficult journeys and you’ll learn the story of a youngster in search of his father and hear about his adventures and the people he encountered. And once you set out in search of new lands, you’ll make some interesting friends along the way, including the indigenous peoples known as Inuits, who are more than happy to assist you in your quest.

Hidden treasures

Your adventure will lead you the Blue Peaks Valley which, like Costa Rica, is a rich and colorful land full of surprises. There, your task is to find hidden treasure and pathways to new undiscovered territories. You will be given timed tasks to complete to earn resources to help you progress and keep you in good spirits.

The game features a detailed map of all the known Klondike locations. At these locations, you can complete further tasks to unlock mysterious secrets and reveal a twist or two. You must also trade with the locals and indulge in some handy craftwork to develop your base.

At the heart of the expedition, there is a mystery to be solved and every task you complete takes you one step closer to solving the ultimate puzzle.

Game overview

If you like playing video games to relax but have an adventurous mind, Klondike: The Lost Expedition could be a good option for you. It does a decent job of capturing the essence of adventure that will appeal to lovers of untamed environments and natural wildernesses such as Costa Rica.