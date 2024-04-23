More
    Japanese Culture Will Have Its Festival Next Saturday in San Ramón de Alajuela

    Festival in alliance with the Western headquarters of the University of Costa Rica

    If you are a lover of Japanese culture or if you are looking to learn more about it, you have an appointment next weekend.The Embassy of Japan in Costa Rica and the Western Headquarters of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) organize the Japan Festival in San Ramón 2024.The event will be next Saturday, April 27th at the San Ramón Regional Museum, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

    Those attending the event will be able to enjoy different traditional arts through workshops such as:

    Ikebana (flower arrangement)

    Tea ceremony,

    Shibori (art of dyeing)

    Talks on haiku and bonsai;

    Learn about an interesting and entertaining way to learn Japanese-style mathematics.

    In addition, there will be a test of traditional Japanese yukata clothing, sale of anime and pop culture items and other options.

    Also a Costa Rican exhibition

    Likewise, during the festival there will also be a Costa Rican exhibition with presentations of typical Costa Rican dances as well as a marimba ensemble, “as a sign of brotherhood between the two nations,” says the official statement.The invitation is open to the public and a special call is made to the population of the West so that they can enjoy the event. Admission and all activities are free.

