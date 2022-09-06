Hola Familia, we’re super excited to invite you all to this unique experience held within the Beautiful Retreat Center of RESONANCE.
TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.
INNER GUIDE Return Home
Enjoy a unique frequency medicinal experience with FLORA + FAUNA that will weave your senses through:
• Voice Activation
• Medicine Music (With Special Guest)
• Tribal Dance
• Sound Healing
These modalities will guide you home to your innermost self, reconnecting you with that most profound part of your truth, in remembrance of who you are. Sound and Movement are natural medicines that will evoke inspiration, creativity, and connection with yourself, others, and the Earth.
Remember and return home with us
Music is the medicine that has woven us together as a tribe throughout time. Allow this universal language to speak to your heart, inspire your soul, and move your body.
YOUR FACILITATORS FLORA+FAUNA was formed through a mutual passion for music and a deep adoration of our Mother Earth. TRIBU and Astaria are a Divine Union forged through music, in which both are medicine musicians, multi-instrumentalists, and producers who love to weave ecstatic dance sets for community to come together, liberate energy, and be inspired through the power of connection, movement, and sound. They create music that acknowledges our human experience and that directs our attention to the beauty of this Earth home with the intention to honor Her.
A multi-talented musical duo combining flavours of medicine music, tribal rhythms, and sound healing frequencies, FLORA+FAUNA share their love through musical musings, prayer formance, community gatherings, and song.
Experience the raw creative energy that emanates from this unique pair and be inspired to ignite your inner medicine.
WHEN
Sunday, September 11th, 2022
4-8pm
LOCATION
RESONANCE Retreat Center, Quebrada Amarilla, Jaco https://goo.gl/maps/TuExUi4Zx4DHtzp2A
EXCHANGE
$11USD
$22USD at the door
HOW TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKET
Reserve your space here:
https://form.jotform.com/Yepex/flora-fauna-inner-guide
ADDITIONAL DETAIL
- Family-friendly Gathering
- Chemical & Alcohol-Free
- PETS MUST STAY AT HOME
- Unicorns welcome
- Reach out to TiToTriBu if you have any questions: +506 8306 7496 or [email protected]
So much love
ᴍúsɪᴄᴀ ᴇs ᴍᴇᴅɪᴄɪɴᴀ ʏ ᴇʟ ᴍᴏᴠɪᴍɪᴇɴᴛᴏ ʟᴀ ᴄʟᴀᴠᴇ ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ
So much love