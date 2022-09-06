More
    Enjoy a unique frequency medicinal experience

    Hola Familia, we’re super excited to invite you all to this unique experience held within the Beautiful Retreat Center of RESONANCE.

    INNER GUIDE

    INNER GUIDE Return Home

    Enjoy a unique frequency medicinal experience with FLORA + FAUNA that will weave your senses through:

    •             Voice Activation

    •             Medicine Music (With Special Guest)

    •             Tribal Dance

    •             Sound Healing

    These modalities will guide you home to your innermost self, reconnecting you with that most profound part of your truth, in remembrance of who you are. Sound and Movement are natural medicines that will evoke inspiration, creativity, and connection with yourself, others, and the Earth.

    Remember and return home with us

    Music is the medicine that has woven us together as a tribe throughout time. Allow this universal language to speak to your heart, inspire your soul, and move your body.

      YOUR FACILITATORS FLORA+FAUNA was formed through a mutual passion for music and a deep adoration of our Mother Earth. TRIBU and Astaria are a Divine Union forged through music, in which both are medicine musicians, multi-instrumentalists, and producers who love to weave ecstatic dance sets for community to come together, liberate energy, and be inspired through the power of connection, movement, and sound. They create music that acknowledges our human experience and that directs our attention to the beauty of this Earth home with the intention to honor Her.

    A multi-talented musical duo combining flavours of medicine music, tribal rhythms, and sound healing frequencies, FLORA+FAUNA share their love through musical musings, prayer formance, community gatherings, and song.

    Experience the raw creative energy that emanates from this unique pair and be inspired to ignite your inner medicine.

    www.florafauna.love

     WHEN

    Sunday, September 11th, 2022

    4-8pm

    LOCATION

    RESONANCE Retreat Center, Quebrada Amarilla, Jaco https://goo.gl/maps/TuExUi4Zx4DHtzp2A

    EXCHANGE

    $11USD

    $22USD at the door

      HOW TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKET

    Reserve your space here:

    https://form.jotform.com/Yepex/flora-fauna-inner-guide

      ADDITIONAL DETAIL

    • Family-friendly Gathering
    •  Chemical & Alcohol-Free
    • PETS MUST STAY AT HOME
    • Unicorns welcome
    • Reach out to TiToTriBu if you have any questions: +506 8306 7496 or [email protected]

    So much love

    ᴍúsɪᴄᴀ ᴇs ᴍᴇᴅɪᴄɪɴᴀ ʏ ᴇʟ ᴍᴏᴠɪᴍɪᴇɴᴛᴏ ʟᴀ ᴄʟᴀᴠᴇ ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ

    So much love

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

