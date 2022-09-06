Hola Familia, we’re super excited to invite you all to this unique experience held within the Beautiful Retreat Center of RESONANCE.

INNER GUIDE Return Home

Enjoy a unique frequency medicinal experience with FLORA + FAUNA that will weave your senses through:

• Voice Activation

• Medicine Music (With Special Guest)

• Tribal Dance

• Sound Healing

These modalities will guide you home to your innermost self, reconnecting you with that most profound part of your truth, in remembrance of who you are. Sound and Movement are natural medicines that will evoke inspiration, creativity, and connection with yourself, others, and the Earth.

Remember and return home with us

Music is the medicine that has woven us together as a tribe throughout time. Allow this universal language to speak to your heart, inspire your soul, and move your body.

YOUR FACILITATORS FLORA+FAUNA was formed through a mutual passion for music and a deep adoration of our Mother Earth. TRIBU and Astaria are a Divine Union forged through music, in which both are medicine musicians, multi-instrumentalists, and producers who love to weave ecstatic dance sets for community to come together, liberate energy, and be inspired through the power of connection, movement, and sound. They create music that acknowledges our human experience and that directs our attention to the beauty of this Earth home with the intention to honor Her.

A multi-talented musical duo combining flavours of medicine music, tribal rhythms, and sound healing frequencies, FLORA+FAUNA share their love through musical musings, prayer formance, community gatherings, and song.

Experience the raw creative energy that emanates from this unique pair and be inspired to ignite your inner medicine.

WHEN

Sunday, September 11th, 2022

4-8pm

LOCATION

RESONANCE Retreat Center, Quebrada Amarilla, Jaco https://goo.gl/maps/TuExUi4Zx4DHtzp2A

EXCHANGE

$11USD

$22USD at the door

HOW TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKET

Reserve your space here:

https://form.jotform.com/Yepex/flora-fauna-inner-guide

ADDITIONAL DETAIL

Family-friendly Gathering

Chemical & Alcohol-Free

PETS MUST STAY AT HOME

Unicorns welcome

Reach out to TiToTriBu if you have any questions: +506 8306 7496 or [email protected]

So much love

ᴍúsɪᴄᴀ ᴇs ᴍᴇᴅɪᴄɪɴᴀ ʏ ᴇʟ ᴍᴏᴠɪᴍɪᴇɴᴛᴏ ʟᴀ ᴄʟᴀᴠᴇ ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ

