The Costa Rica News (TCRN), has decided to make a group of articles on types of natural therapies and medicines. Previously, we emphasized complementary and alternative medicine. On this occasion, you will learn about natural medicine.

Complementary medicine specialist, Miyen Wu, who clarified that she studied Natural or Herbal medicine with Keshava Bhat (father of Tropical Naturism). She states that this type of medicine must be handled with great care because, “there are plants that heal and others that kill”.

Herbs can be very medicinal and beneficial, as long as they are known and cut at the right time, that it is not on a full moon, that acid rain has not fallen, or that they have applied nearby pesticide. “Today, I use capsules trusting the lab to process the herb well at the right time, by the way, it has given me good results,” said Miyen Wu.

However, Phytotherapy is also Herbal therapy, because it simply studies medicinal plants, in order to make a therapeutic approach in the intervention with patients. Now there is a greater pharmacological knowledge about medicinal plants because they have become much better known generating great demand for their consumption.

Herbal medicine can be defined as the use of plant-based products for the prevention, cure or relief of a wide variety of symptoms and diseases. It is part of the so-called natural therapies. A good part of its extensive use is made without consultation to specialist, but remember to consume them with caution, since they have specific safe doses.

Have you read or heard about Keshava Bhat and Tropical Naturism?

Dr. Pallathadka Keshava Bhat, was the father of Tropical Naturism, a native of Karnataka province, southern India. He spoke 17 languages fluently (Hindi, English, Spanish, French, German, Sanskrit, Kannada and other dialects of India).

In 1969 he emigrated with his wife Lie Devaki to Cumaná (Venezuela). There, he was hired by the Universidad de Oriente as a tenured professor and taught there until 1987, teaching botany in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. At the same time, in 1970 he founded the Chara-Chakra Ethnobotanical Garden in Cumaná.

In 1990 Dr. Bhat was elected a member of the Committee of Experts on Medicinal Plants of developing countries, in the city of Arusha, Tanzania, during the first Congress of Medicinal Plants sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Southern Nations Commission and the Government of Tanzania.

In Keshava’s opinion, the most appropriate solutions to combat the growing health problems in the world, especially in developing countries, is auto-sustainability in food, appropriate education, the correct use of natural resources and the implementation of appropriate changes in life habits.

Tropical naturism prioritizes the human aspect in the production of food and consumer goods. Our ancient peoples have always considered human values like, respect and love for nature in economic production and thus, making naturism a consistent alternative is fundamental for those who believe that the profound transformation of man and society is possible. It is not only about healing chronic, incurable diseases, but finding a lifestyle more harmonious with nature and our environment.

Dr. Keshava Bhat is author of classic natural food books such as “Tropical Herbalist: a simple way to live better”, “Bases of Naturism” and “What, How and When to eat”. He died in July 2010, while traveling with his family in the United States.

Natural medicine, an option for …

Plants and food in general are of great use for the preservation of health in a natural way. It is worth mentioning that many are also used as alternatives in beauty and cosmetics. As Miyen Wu says, a medicinal herb may also have contraindications. It is necessary to know its side effects, adverse reactions and healing criteria, harmful and excessive mixtures and synergies.

Chinese natural medicine and its wonders

Natural medicine that developed in China differs in many significant ways from Western natural or herbal medicine. The difference is that western herbal tradition focuses on “single” herbs, while Traditional Chinese Herbal Medicine (TCHM) makes use of “herbal combinations.

“In the traditional system of Chinese herbal medicine, herbal formulas can be used to treat any kind of disease. Some of the most common uses in China include liver disease (hepatitis and cirrhosis), sexual dysfunction in men, infertility in women, insomnia, flu and colds, menstrual pain, irregular menstruation, and menopause.

Even acupuncture is often used in conjunction with herbs as a complementary treatment.

This is a very broad topic, which is why we will be making more articles for you, with more details, some tips on which plant to use, depending on your needs. “There is no natural medicine, because medicine is for the sick and the natural is the contradiction of sick, so this is a contradiction for me. If you want to live in harmony with nature, you must follow tropical naturism, now if you want medicine you must get sick first and nobody wants to get sick” – Keshava Bhat.