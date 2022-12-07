How to Make Homemade Cannabis Oil Against Pain

There will come a day when marijuana (Cannabis sativa) will not be associated in the first place with wayward teens or the counterculture. One day it will probably be considered just another medicine. That day is getting closer thanks to recent research that proves its anticancer and protective properties on neurons.

What is cannabis oil used for?

Cannabis is effective against pain caused by neuralgia and inflammation. It is also useful in autoimmune arthritis, Crohn’s disease, migraines, and fibromyalgia.It also reduces stiffness and improves mobility in patients with multiple sclerosis. It is also indicated in epilepsy, autism or Parkinson’s. The most effective cannabis in these cases is the one rich in CBD (cannabidiol), which is the main component of the plant.

In addition, studies indicate an anticancer effect in brain tumors, probably also in those of the pancreas and skin. It whets the appetite of cancer patients and reduces pain, nausea and vomiting.

How To Make Cannabis Oil

The oil is one of the safest ways to take cannabis for therapeutic purposes. You can do it yourself.The proportion of the different cannabinoids differs according to the variety of the plant. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) is the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis and responsible for analgesia, and also for changes in perception that some people do not want. CBD modulates them and promotes relaxation.The disease may require one or the other to prevail: THC in cancer, CBD in epilepsy, for example. In general, balanced proportions are recommended.

Cannabis oil can be made in a number of ways. A simple preparation is:

Crush the buds, fill a glass jar with them.

Add the extra virgin olive oil necessary to cover them.

Heat it at 100 ºC for two hours (it can be done in a water bath).

Leave 3 days in the dark, stirring it several times.

Then it is strained and put into a sterile jar that is kept safe from light.

How To Take Cannabis Oil

Several drops of this oil are taken, allowing them to dissolve under the tongue. It is not possible to specify a dose because it depends on the concentration of active principles in the plant, the manufacturing method, the physiology of the patient and the disorder to be treated.It is advisable to start with 2 drops, 3 times a day, and increase the dose, without reaching amounts that cause unpleasant effects.

Precautions

It is advisable to carry out the treatment under the supervision of a doctor with knowledge of cannabis.Although it lacks significant toxicity, it may be contraindicated in minors and in people with cardiovascular conditions.