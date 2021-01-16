Filming new episodes of his series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” or “Extreme Flavors”, from National Geographic, would be the reason for the famous chef’s visit to Costa Rica, according to the Daily Mail newspaper published today.

The visit was announced yesterday on social networks, after a publication by Mirna Soda in Puerto Viejo, where Ramsay enjoyed rice and beans as well as tripe soup.

The publication details that the trip was carried out with strict sanitary controls as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, even with the support of a team of specialists, according to details provided by the production. The third season of the show would air later this year.