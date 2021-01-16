The hammerhead shark will continue to be a prohibited species for international trade, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG). This despite a defect detected in an executive decree by the First Chamber, which ignored the criteria of scientific authorities for its elaboration.

In this way, gates were opened so that said species was unprotected by the criteria of the Prior Control System of the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce, argued the MarViva Foundation. However, the vice that caused the annulment of the decree was not due to technical criteria, defends the MAG.

“Decree 40,379 was repealed by a ruling of the First Chamber, which determined a formal error in the process of promulgating the decree, since it was not submitted to public consultation before its publication. The Court’s ruling does not question the technical content of the decree,” says the statement sent by the Executive branch.

Prohibition stands

It added that the decree in question does not violate the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which shelters the hammerhead shark. Meanwhile, this species will remain negative for the category “Non-Harmful Extraction Reports”, prohibiting its international trade.