Good News! Train to Paraíso Would Operate in August 2023

The train to Paraíso would start operating in August of the current year, promised Luis Amador, Minister of Public Works and Transportation to the deputies of the province of Cartago. The intention is to expand the services to Paraíso and Turrúcares de Alajuela.

The arrival of the train to Paraíso is a promise of the administration of Luis Guillermo Solís and that did not materialize in that of Carlos Alvarado either. The cost of the work is between US$550 million and US$650 million, as confirmed by Mario Arce, former executive president of Incofer, months before his departure.

Economic impulse

At the beginning of this administration, Alejandro Pacheco, deputy from the Social Christian Unity Party, and Rosaura Méndez, from the National Liberation Party, delivered a letter to President Rodrigo Chaves, in which they explained the needs and critical points in terms of road infrastructure, housing projects, attraction of employment, connectivity, public services, and telecommunications.