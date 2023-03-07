Good News! The Fair Industry of Latin America Will Arrive in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a country that on countless occasions has been the setting for great activities, either to talk about how to get ahead in the face of the climate crisis, the actions that are taken in it to be part of the solution both in environmental issues and in other, and this time it will be the center of the fair and exhibition industry in Latin America. What we want to make clear is that it has been the venue for countless important activities, which in turn have left great benefits for the nation and visiting countries.

April will be the month in which the greatest leaders of the fair and exhibition industry in Latin America will be received in Costa Rica, with the purpose of to talk about the main challenges of the sector and will outline the best strategies that help to further dynamize the activity.

Everything will take place between April 25th and 27th

The information was released through a press conference by the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, and the president of the Convention Bureau, Dennis Whitelaw, who emphasized that the international event UFI LATAM 2023 will come to Costa Rica because the Association World Exhibition Industry (UFI) recognizes the efforts that the country is making to consolidate itself in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry, better known as MICE.

In this way, there will be constant feedback among the participants regarding knowledge, experiences and networking that can allow Costa Rica to learn much more from experts in the area.

Also, the activity will be opportune for the country’s leaders to validate through a self-analysis how they are facing the main challenges of the industry and plan for the short and medium term the best strategies that help them further professionalize their activity.

Costa Rica as host awaits more than 100 outstanding specialists from America and other parts of the world, who see the opportunity to learn and focus on networking. According to official data, Latin America and the Caribbean as a region of the world have presented a positive growth, compared to previous years such as 2020.

In 2023 it will be the third time that UFI will organize a face-to-face event in the region. The first time, in 2018, it took place in Mexico City and in 2022, they gathered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 2023 event will take place at the Costa Rica Convention Center.

Among other information

The prospects for this year 2023 on the part of the Costa Rica Convention Center (CCCR) are positive, in his opinion, the international market remained very active during 2022 and “this represents a great opportunity to generate new business, especially in the corporate sphere”.

In other words, the Convention Center believes that this year will be one of constant reactivation, says the Marketing and Sales Manager of the country’s prestigious Center, Maximiliano Chacón, that one of the opportunities seen in the sector “is the possibility of capitalizing on the inherent need of the human being to find meeting spaces with different objectives in congresses, conventions or company meetings, encounters that have been very limited during the last three years”.

Bravo for the knowledge and advances that come from Costa Rica to the world!