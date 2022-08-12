Going to the Beach is the Perfect Dose of Happiness that Your Body Needs

Finally you got here! You take off your shoes, feel the sand between your toes, listen to the breaking of the waves, the freshness of the salt penetrates slightly through your nose and your eyes observe the immensity of the sea with its infinity of shades of blue. Yes, being on the beach is life and the electrifying happiness that runs through your body when you are in front of paradisiacal settings reaffirms it.

This happiness, well-being and relaxation is not only due to the fact that you are on vacation at the beach and you can forget about work for a while, but also because the sea is also good for your mental health and makes you feel happy.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

According to research from the Faculty of Maritime Sciences of the University of Kobe, the psychology of people does not only depend on their interactions and social relationships, since the simple place where they are and can appreciate has an effect on the mind of people.

Promoting a more positive mindset

This research showed that observing the sea produces feelings and emotions of tranquility, longing, enchantment and wonder. In addition, it promotes a more positive mindset and behaviors that promote the well-being of the person.

Similarly, a study focused on the feelings that occur when you are in contact with nature found that going to the beach or the coast, that is, being in contact with the sea, provokes a greater feeling of restoration, which, in turn, it makes us feel calm, relaxed, revitalized and renewed… a perfect combination to feel happy.

Dr. Lewis Elliott is an environmental psychologist who focuses his research on Project BlueHealth, continually demonstrating the positive impact that water environments have on people’s health and well-being.

The hormones of happiness

In this sense, Dr. Lewis affirms that being on the beach or near the sea allows us to be more active since we can surf, sail, fish, swim or even just walk along the seashore. These activities activate the body and promote the secretion of serotonin, endorphins and dopamine, better known as the hormones of happiness. These hormones are neurotransmitters, that is, chemical substances released by the brain that produce a response in the body and in the case of these hormones, the response is well-being, happiness, pleasure and satisfaction.

What are you waiting for to go to the beach and experience a little happiness?