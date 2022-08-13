More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Economic Activity Continues Its Growing Trend, Although at a Slower Pace

    A long way to go yet for recovery

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In June 2022, the growth of production in Costa Rica, measured with the cycle trend series of the monthly index of economic activity (IMAE), was 3.8%, which represents a slowdown of 8.6 percentage points (p.p.) with respect to the same period of the previous year and 1.0 p.p. relative to the previous month.

    Economic
    Economic growth

    In June 2022, the growth of the production of companies located in special regimes reached 4.0% and continues above the average of the economy (3.8%). This performance contrasts with that observed in June 2021 when that group of companies grew 31.8%, the highest since February 1992.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Dynamism in various sectors

    By economic activity, growth was linked to the dynamism of manufacturing, information and communication services and business. The production of the definitive regime grew 3.5% and, as in the special regimes, slowed down compared to the previous month and year.

    The growth was based on the good performance of hotel and restaurant services, as well as transportation.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleGoing to the Beach is the Perfect Dose of Happiness that Your Body Needs
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Going to the Beach is the Perfect Dose of Happiness that Your Body Needs

    These hormones are neurotransmitters, that is, chemical substances released by the brain that produce a response in the body
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER