Costa Rican Economic Activity Continues Its Growing Trend, Although at a Slower Pace

In June 2022, the growth of production in Costa Rica, measured with the cycle trend series of the monthly index of economic activity (IMAE), was 3.8%, which represents a slowdown of 8.6 percentage points (p.p.) with respect to the same period of the previous year and 1.0 p.p. relative to the previous month.

Economic growth

In June 2022, the growth of the production of companies located in special regimes reached 4.0% and continues above the average of the economy (3.8%). This performance contrasts with that observed in June 2021 when that group of companies grew 31.8%, the highest since February 1992.

Dynamism in various sectors

By economic activity, growth was linked to the dynamism of manufacturing, information and communication services and business. The production of the definitive regime grew 3.5% and, as in the special regimes, slowed down compared to the previous month and year.

The growth was based on the good performance of hotel and restaurant services, as well as transportation.