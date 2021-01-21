More
    Global Program Recruits Tico Teachers Who Wish to Work in the United States

    Those selected will be able to work for a period of three to five years as of August 2021

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The organization Participate Learning opened the call for Costa Rican teachers and professors who want to participate in its global education program, which has led 200 Ticos to work in the United States. This is a cultural exchange initiative with which Tico teachers will work for a period of three to five years at the US, starting in August 2021.

    Currently available positions are to instruct children between the ages of 5 and 10, at the preschool and elementary levels. Those selected must share insights about Costa Rican culture and teach Spanish as a second language.

    Teachers with families can also participate

    Applying to be part of the program is a free process, however, those interested in doing so must meet requirements such as: speak English fluently, have a university degree in teaching, have at least two years of full-time work experience in school or college, have a driver’s license and experience behind the wheel.

    Teachers who have families can also register, since the program includes the management of visas for the entire family nucleus, that is, spouse and children, during the period that the educator remains in their teaching work.

    As for the teacher’s benefits, they will earn a salary equal to that of an American educational professional, they will have medical insurance, visa processing and a plane ticket. Registration is virtual using the organization’s online platform.

