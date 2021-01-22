More
    Search
    Opinion
    Updated:

    2021: Year of New Opportunities for Costa Rica

    The year 2021 will be a year of challenges for the entire world; Costa Rica does not escape it

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Santa Cruz: Festivity of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas is Declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica

    “Celebration to the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas”, also known as “Demanda de Esquipulas”, “Fiestas al Cristo Negro” or “Fiestas al Negro Pencón”, takes place annually from January 14 to 18 in the canton of Santa Cruz, province of Guanacaste of Costa Rica
    Read more
    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    2021: Year of New Opportunities for Costa Rica

    The current year is a "common year" beginning on a Friday in the Gregorian calendar. It is also known...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Global Program Recruits Tico Teachers Who Wish to Work in the United States

    The organization Participate Learning opened the call for Costa Rican teachers and professors who want to participate in its global education program-
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The current year is a “common year” beginning on a Friday in the Gregorian calendar. It is also known with the number 2021 Anno Domini, the twenty-first year of the XXI century and the III millennium. It should be noted that it is the first of the third decade of the 21st century and the second decade of 2020.

    Another significant piece of data is that this year, that is, 2021 is the year of the ox according to the Chinese horoscope. During this year humanity prepares for the development and implementation of various activities for the common global welfare.

    Among these activities, the beginning of the decade by the United Nations on the restoration of ecosystems (2021-2030) stands out, as well as the international year of the creative economy for sustainable development according to the UN, it will also be has decreed the international year of fruits and vegetables.

    On the other hand, initiatives will continue to be developed that will remain in force during these twelve months, since the UN has decreed the international year for the elimination of child labor. And finally, the UN also decrees 2021 as the international year of Peace and Trust.

    Costa Rica is again seeking to open up to tourism

    The current health situation as a result of COVID-19 in 2020 meant a blow for the tourism sector of our country. According to data provided by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ITC), Costa Rica only received a third of the visitors it was used to hosting in previous years.

    Tourist rebound in favor of the country’s recovery

    Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced that Costa Rica currently keeps its borders open almost entirely, to reactivate the country’s tourism sector.

    One of the essential engines for the country’s economy “each tourist who visits Costa Rica contributes to recovering the tourism sector, a process that will be gradual. Tourist visitation also activates a series of productive chains that at the same time are intertwined with the culture, agriculture, fishing, and commerce sectors, among others”, added the minister.

    Despite the restrictions and the rapid spread of the Virus, North America continues to be the main market for Costa Rica, since its territory contributed 52,027 tourists from the United States (45,641) and Canada (4,450) throughout the year, the number reached 547,466 tourists more than half of the annual total.

    According to Rodolfo Lizano, director of the ICT, a great rebound in tourists is expected for the second half of 2021. This action is due to the joint efforts of different countries to vaccinate their population, coupled with this, it is appropriate to mention the effort that world leaders make to present and educate their population about the new normal, and how to develop their lives in the way as daily as possible by taking care of their self and avoiding the spread of the Virus.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceNorka Rico / TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleGlobal Program Recruits Tico Teachers Who Wish to Work in the United States
    Next articleSanta Cruz: Festivity of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas is Declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Santa Cruz: Festivity of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas is Declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica

    “Celebration to the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas”, also known as “Demanda de Esquipulas”, “Fiestas al Cristo Negro” or “Fiestas al Negro Pencón”, takes place annually from January 14 to 18 in the canton of Santa Cruz, province of Guanacaste of Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Law to Prohibit Naturalization of Foreigners with Criminal Records Advances in the National Assembly

    Opinion TCRN STAFF -
    Unanimously, the Legislative Assembly's Special Permanent Commission on Security and Drug Trafficking affirmatively ruled a bill that seeks to prohibit naturalization for foreigners with...
    Read more

    Political Monsters Are Not Embodied In Words; They Are Embodied in People: Trump and The Civil Protests

    Opinion TCRN STAFF -
    Donald Trump's speech is not what is really executing minorities or differentiated groups in the United States, but rather, it is his actions or...
    Read more

    Shark vs. Bissell Steam Mop: The Battle of Steam Mops

    Opinion TCRN STAFF -
    Are you tired of cleaning the floor every day? Do you wish there are ways to clean it faster to give you free time...
    Read more

    Pilar Cisneros: ‘’ Costa Rica Is a Country Impoverished by Some Inept Politicians. ’’

    Opinion TCRN STAFF -
    The experienced journalist Pilar Cisneros sent a strong message to President Carlos Alvarado, on the second day of the blockades in protest of the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Mail: [email protected]
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years