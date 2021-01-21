The Benefits of Wellness Retreats in Costa Rica for this 2021

The word retreat means “an act of moving back or withdrawing” and this is definitely what you’ll experience. Without the distraction of your everyday life, you’ll find yourself focusing on elements you might normally ignore or attempt to cram into your hectic schedule, like exercise and eating healthy, nutritious meals

The most important part of any wellness retreat will be the activities at its heart, in a strong holistic focus, with a schedule of spa treatments and relaxation. For you it will be centred around helping sleep better, or balancing your hormones. Also, some days will be exercise focused, helping you shed pounds and learn new skills. Your wellness retreat will be run by a host of experts in their field, so if you focus on a particular area you need help with.

Is it ok to go alone?

Yes, while booking a holiday alone might seem overwhelming, going on a wellness retreat alone is almost recommended. On the retreat you’ll learn a lot about yourself, so sometimes doing this alone can help you focus on the areas of your life you’d like to change when you get home. Travelling alone will also encourage you to meet like-minded individuals on your programme and form new friendships.

Will I get bored with all that spare time?

Whether you know someone else on the retreat, or you’ve signed up to go alone, the large gaps of free time might seem a little daunting. In your wellness retreats you’ll have optional extras, such as yoga classes, meditation sessions or cookery lessons to sign up to if you are keen to fill your free time.

That said, as your days are filled with tailored experiences to help you reach your goal, you’ll often find that you’re grateful for the downtime. At first, this silence might make you a little fidgety, but give your mind time to relax and recharge and you’ll definitely feel better for it on the way home.

