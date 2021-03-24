Get to Know the Nutritional Properties of Milk

TCRN STAFF
School-feeding programs have proven to be effective means of contributing to better nutrition for children. Within them, milk has become the most important food. Its nutritional contribution is essential in school meal plans, since the availability of nutrients in milk and its easy assimilation by the human body, put it at the top of these programs. For example, they have a high biological value, they have calcium, they provide vitamins A, D, E and K present in milk fat and which play a preponderant role in strengthening bones and teeth.

The fortification or addition of minerals and micronutrients different or equal to those found in milk, making it a very appropriate vehicle to carry out malnutrition eradication programs, as occurs in many programs that have been launched in Latin America and in the world.

A super-food

Its contribution to the fight against childhood obesity, a pathology that, like malnutrition affects millions of children in the world, and its other benefits, make this food an important ally for the family, health, nutrition and education.

In Latin America there are several examples of the positive impact that the implementation of a school glass of milk program has had, for example; Mexico, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and Chile are countries where, through the implementation of these programs, it has been possible to reduce school dropouts, improve academic performance and favor the growth and development of the benefited children.

Experts have given advice on the recommended amount of dairy to consume daily. For example, children ages 1 to 3 should eat two servings, and ages 4 to 8 should eat 3. For pre-teens and teens, ages 9 to 18, it is advisable to consume 3 to 4 servings.

