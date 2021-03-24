The image of a lazy three-toed baby sloth suspended and hanging from its two young arms on a branch in the middle of the Tico tropical forest, coupled with a laid back expression of concentration and security, seeking balance with the union of its lower extremities and establishing a spice padlock with its claws, has simply captivated more than 90 thousand followers of the official Instagram account of the prestigious Lonely Planet magazine, specialist in travel recommendations.

Precisely this account is currently followed by 2.7 million people around the world and according to the record of the most recent publications, the small and acrobatic representative of the Costa Rican fauna has obtained the award of the most popular publication of 2021.

The most “likes”

Apparently the number of “likes” will grow significantly in the next few hours, surpassing other spectacular captures such as: the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, landscapes in Vietnam, a waterfall in Iceland, a church in Romania, a cable car in Vancouver, a pair of divers swimming near a whale shark in Cancun and up to three imposing Dutch windmills filled with a field of multi-colored flowers, just to name a few from the long list.

The photograph was classified as an “overload of tenderness” and in passing they took the opportunity to describe Costa Rica as “a dream destination, epic for surfing, endowed with misty cloud forests and wildlife that can take your breath away”.

Costa Rica, the ideal destination

In addition, as part of the accompaniment of the tender image, the administrators of this account expanded on positive praise and additional information about Costa Rica. “The small size of this Central American country means that travelers can enjoy a wide variety of experiences in a short trip.”

At the same time, they highlighted other attributes of our country as a magnet for tourists such as the weather and even recommended that “the best time” for outdoor activities is from December to April, without underestimating the whole year for multiple activities such as surfing and swimming, also permanent rapprochement with nature and biodiversity.

At the beginning of this year, Lonely Planet also included Costa Rica in the Best in Travel 2021 list, awarding the recognition as the best accessible destination.