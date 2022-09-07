Free Event Will Bring Together Costa Rican Technology Professionals In Unconventional Settings

Providing a networking space through unconventional scenarios is the objective of the Up Level Meet Up, organized by the company Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). The activity will take place on September 22nd free of charge and is aimed at both advanced university students in Informatics, Computing, Software Engineering and Digital Systems Design, as well as people who have a senior professional profile in QA, Automation and Functional

Opening a space for professional growth

“We want to open a space for professional growth for all those specialists in the technological area. Our goal is that both advanced students and more experienced professionals can exchange their knowledge and also enrich themselves with the available talks that PGD will develop”, said Manuela Quirós, Latam Engagement Manager.

The activity will be built around topics such as Functional QA: Exploring Marketing Testing Effectiveness Through Search Engine Optimization, and QA Engineer: Exploring Load Testing on Azure with Large-Scale Simulations.

“This will be a free space for learning and networking to continue building the QA community in LATAM together. To be part of this workshop, people must have previous experience in manual or automated testing, have a foundation in software development and have a B1 level of English or higher”, added Quirós.

On this occasion, PGD enabled 70 quotas. Those interested can register through the link: https://forms.office.com/r/Pz1R0dwPwZ which is also available on PGD Latam’s social networks. After registration, the company will be confirming each person their participation.