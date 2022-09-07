More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Free Event Will Bring Together Costa Rican Technology Professionals In Unconventional Settings

    Up Level Meet Up is a space for professional growth for all people specialized in the technological area or advanced students

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Providing a networking space through unconventional scenarios is the objective of the Up Level Meet Up, organized by the company Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). The activity will take place on September 22nd free of charge and is aimed at both advanced university students in Informatics, Computing, Software Engineering and Digital Systems Design, as well as people who have a senior professional profile in QA, Automation and Functional

    Opening a space for professional growth

    “We want to open a space for professional growth for all those specialists in the technological area. Our goal is that both advanced students and more experienced professionals can exchange their knowledge and also enrich themselves with the available talks that PGD will develop”, said Manuela Quirós, Latam Engagement Manager.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The activity will be built around topics such as Functional QA: Exploring Marketing Testing Effectiveness Through Search Engine Optimization, and QA Engineer: Exploring Load Testing on Azure with Large-Scale Simulations.

    Addiction to Social Networks, and Its Consequences

    “This will be a free space for learning and networking to continue building the QA community in LATAM together. To be part of this workshop, people must have previous experience in manual or automated testing, have a foundation in software development and have a B1 level of English or higher”, added Quirós.

    On this occasion, PGD enabled 70 quotas. Those interested can register through the link: https://forms.office.com/r/Pz1R0dwPwZ which is also available on PGD Latam’s social networks. After registration, the company will be confirming each person their participation.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleTourists Can Now Discover and Enjoy the Natural Attractions of Bijagua and Río Celeste
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Tourists Can Now Discover and Enjoy the Natural Attractions of Bijagua and Río Celeste

    The Río Celeste and Bijagua areas are characterized by having a unique natural wealth.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER