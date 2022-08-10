More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Four Bus And Train Lines Already Receive Payment With Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Bracelets And Smart Watches

    By the end of the year it is expected that in the country there will be 200 units with an electronic payment method

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Four bus routes and all train lines already receive debit and credit cards for the payment of tickets, as well as electronic bracelets and smart watches. And it is that to date, it is only necessary to incorporate one more route and with it, the authorities will be able to measure the results of this new payment method in public transport.

    The last line to join was Cartago-Tejar-San Isidro-Higuito-Parque Industrial, which increased the number of buses that receive electronic payment throughout the country to 95 units.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This new route will benefit more than 47,000 inhabitants of various communities in the Carthaginian canton, allowing passengers a faster, easier and safer payment, according to the Central Bank. And it is that users have the opportunity to pay their ticket with debit, credit or prepaid cards, bracelets, mobile phones or smartwatches, among other devices.

    Bus And Train Lines

    Improving the payment experience of public transport

    “Payment through this modality improves the payment experience of public transport users, avoiding the need to obtain small bills or coins to pay for their trip, specializing the driver by focusing on driving issues thanks to the reduction of interaction with users at the time of payment; it also helps reduce boarding and travel times by speeding up the collection process,” said Carlos Melegatti, director of the Central Bank’s Payment Systems Division. The system works on all train routes and also operates on the Sabana-Estadio and Sabana-Cementerio bus lines, as well as several Heredia and Alajuela lines.

    According to the sheet outlined, by the end of this year electronic payment will be operational in 200 bus units of the six routes that had been projected in the pilot program, making the process of boarding a bus faster, easier, safe and healthy.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleReopening of the Turrialba Volcano Park would take Place in the First Week of September
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Reopening of the Turrialba Volcano Park would take Place in the First Week of September

    Due to unstable behavior that raised the category of active volcano to eruptive, the National Park has been closed since last January
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER