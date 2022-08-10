Reopening of the Turrialba Volcano Park would take Place in the First Week of September

After six months of being closed, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its facilities in the first week of September. Several improvement works have been carried out in the place since its closure, said Rafael Gutiérrez, director of the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

“These months that it has been closed, some improvements have been made in the National Park, specifically in the path known as the path to the Atlantic, which has panoramic views of the Limón sector,” said Gutiérrez. This reopening will be carried out in conjunction with the Association of Guides of the Turrialba area that won the tender for the guide service in the National Park.

Great satisfaction

“It fills us with satisfaction that people from the area can be involved in this process and thus seek the reactivation mechanisms of the areas adjacent to the canton of Turrialba,” added Gutiérrez. Due to unstable behavior that raised the category of active volcano to eruptive, the National Park has been closed since last January.