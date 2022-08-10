More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Reopening of the Turrialba Volcano Park would take Place in the First Week of September

    Due to unstable behavior that raised the category of active volcano to eruptive, the National Park has been closed since last January

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    After six months of being closed, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its facilities in the first week of September. Several improvement works have been carried out in the place since its closure, said Rafael Gutiérrez, director of the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

    Turrialba Volcano Park

    “These months that it has been closed, some improvements have been made in the National Park, specifically in the path known as the path to the Atlantic, which has panoramic views of the Limón sector,” said Gutiérrez. This reopening will be carried out in conjunction with the Association of Guides of the Turrialba area that won the tender for the guide service in the National Park.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Great satisfaction

    “It fills us with satisfaction that people from the area can be involved in this process and thus seek the reactivation mechanisms of the areas adjacent to the canton of Turrialba,” added Gutiérrez. Due to unstable behavior that raised the category of active volcano to eruptive, the National Park has been closed since last January.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Promotes Biofuels in the National Development Plan
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Promotes Biofuels in the National Development Plan

    Potential of biogas from agribusiness waste could replace diesel used in heavy-duty transport
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER