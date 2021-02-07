Distinction for Arenal Volcano National Park Stands Out in Costa Rica

The vice president of the Arenal Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Tadeo Morales, expressed his satisfaction that the Costa Rican Arenal Volcano National Park is the sixth best in the world, according to recommendations from travelers on the TripAdvisor portal.

It is an incentive that gives us a great respite and relief knowing that our country continues to live up to the best rankings of recommendations from travelers, said Tadeo. He stressed that they are waiting to be rediscovered again in the context of this new normal, in which tourists seek alternatives to do recreational activities that do not involve conglomerations and under strict compliance with health protocols due to COVID-19.

The TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards 2021 includes 25 parks in the world, according to travelers, and ahead of the Costa Rican are only the Serengeti national parks in Tanzania, Jim Cobertt in India, the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya, Grand Teton in Wyoming, United States, and Kruger in South Africa.

A natural paradise

Along with a photo, TripAdvisor placed the text stating that, “if waterfalls, hot springs, wildlife and volcanoes are your thing, then the Arenal Volcano National Park will take your breath away with one of the most active volcanoes in the world spews wisps of smoke in the background as it traverses forests and ancient lava fields”.

Take a rafting tour or go to the beach, then retire to a comfortable hotel, the promotion of the portal continues, which includes that in that site tourists can do a total of 267 different activities, from hiking to fishing tours, as well like the waterfall in La Fortuna and hot springs in the area.