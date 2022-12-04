Foods That Can Help Lower Your Blood Sugar

Diabetes is a disease characterized by elevated blood glucose (or blood sugar) levels, which, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), over time leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

PAHO explains that the most common is type 2 diabetes and this usually occurs in adults. This is generated when “the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin.”

On the other hand, they explain type 1 diabetes “is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin on its own. For people living with diabetes, access to affordable treatment, including insulin, is critical to their survival.”

Assure medical control

According to figures from the organization, approximately 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. It is important to remember that people who suffer from this disease should see their doctor, because, says PAHO, poorly controlled diabetes “increases the chances of these complications and premature mortality. In addition, people with diabetes are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease and tuberculosis, especially those with poor glycemic control.”

According to the National Diabetes Education Program of the US Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are a number of foods you can keep at home to help treat the disease.

This is the list of food tips:

– With the help of your health care team, make a diabetes eating plan.

– Choose foods that are low in calories, saturated fat, trans fat, sugar, and salt.

– Eat foods with more fiber, such as cereals, breads, crackers, whole grain rice or pasta.

– Choose foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, breads and cereals and fat-free or low-fat milk and cheeses.

– Drink water instead of juices or regular sodas.

– When serving, fill half the plate with fruits and vegetables, one-quarter of the plate with a low-fat protein such as beans, or chicken or turkey without the skin, and the other quarter of the plate with a whole grain cereal, such as brown rice or pasta.