Follow Virtually the Spectaculat Illumination of Niagara Falls for the Bicentennial Of Costa Rica

A unique event in the world will take place this Wednesday, September 15th, with the illumination of Niagara Falls, on the occasion for the celebration of 200 years of Central American Independence.

This is an event organized by the Central American Embassies in Canada, and will include a game of gunpowder and the colors blue, white and red, from 7:45 p.m. at 8:00 p.m., regional time.

“Niagara Falls is one of the most powerful waterfalls in the world, not because of its height, but because of the large volume of water with about 750 thousand gallons per second,” determined the organization of the event.

Enjoy the event in a live transmission

The Falls are illuminated 365 days a year, but this time it will be a very special event; You can access the live transmission through YouTube.