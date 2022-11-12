More
    Flights From the US, Canada And Switzerland to Guanacaste Will Increase During the Next High Season

    From November 2022 to April 2023

    Daniel Oduber International Airport will receive a greater number of flights from the United States, Canada and Switzerland during the upcoming high season, compared to the same period last year.

    The concessionaire, Coriport, reported that the high season in Guanacaste runs from November 2022 to April 2023, so a higher frequency will be maintained from these destinations on these dates.The American Airlines route from Dallas to Guanacaste will have seven weekly flights this season, while last year it flew four times a week.

    Meanwhile, service from Charlotte will increase from one per week to seven per week.For its part, Alaska Airlines will go from four to six weekly flights to fly eight times from Los Angeles.

    Other airlines such as Delta, United, Southwest, Jetblue will also increase their frequencies during this period.From Canada, Air Transat will increase from one to three weekly flights and Air Canada will go from five to seven weekly.Swiss airline Edelwiss doubled its service from November 2 and now operates twice a week.

    Development strategy has borne fruit

    “With the announcement of the increase in frequencies and the start of the high season, we see that the route development strategy has borne fruit. We are very excited about the positioning of Guanacaste as a tourist destination,” said the general manager of Guanacaste Airport, César Jaramillo.

    The airport informed through a press release that most of these and other new frequencies will operate from the second half of November, which coincides with Thanksgiving Day. It ends with the celebration of Holy Week next year.

    Exceed pre-pandemic figures

    The Daniel Oduber International Airport, located in Liberia de Guanacaste, has already exceeded the number of arrivals and departures reported in 2019, a year before the pandemic began.

    For the period January – September of that year, the total traffic reached 962,236 transfers.For the same period this year the figure reaches 1,097,958, so the increase is 135,782 arrivals and departures, both national and international.

    The concessionaire in charge of this terminal, Guanacaste Airport, reported that these figures are historical, since levels of visitation never before recorded are reached.The company reported that airlines have been key to this recovery.

