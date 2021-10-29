Five Great Reasons to Choose Costa Rica for Your Dental Care

Do you have a need for moderate or extensive dental care?

If so, you might want to consider Costa Rica. We’ve developed a concise article with five great reasons to help you take the first step toward a brand new smile in Costa Rica.

1. Save 50% to 70% on All Dental Treatments

The prices for dental care in the USA and Canada are sky-high. Most people can barely afford routine maintenance and cleanings, let alone more complex dental care. Dental care in Costa Rica is much cheaper than in the United States. Even when you factor in the cost of flights and accommodations, patients generally save 50% or more on the cost of their treatments. More complex and more expensive procedures offer greater savings. You can save even more money if you travel with friends or family members who also need dental work. We’ve talked with some patients that saved 75% and more just by coming to Costa Rica for their dental procedures.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Dental care in the United States is getting more expensive every year. Even people with dental insurance often find themselves unable to afford the high cost of treatment at home. Many savvy patients seek treatment in Costa Rica instead. Specialized dental tourism clinics in Costa Rica can help by allowing you to get the care you need immediately and avoid even more serious dental and costly issues in the future.

The best clinics help with travel preparations and even include local transfers to your hotel or B&B. Goodness Dental, one of the top Costa Rica dental tourism clinics, even offers discounted accommodations at Goodness House, their luxury mountainside villa with sweeping city views, located just minutes from the clinic.

2. High Quality DentalCare in Costa Rica

Before you consider price, you have to consider quality. You should seek the very best specialists, equipment, and technology when it comes to your dental care. You’ll be glad to know that Costa Rica’s public and private sectors have invested heavily in dental and medical training and services to meet the growing demand from international patients. Dental clinics and laboratories have the latest in equipment and dental materials. Likewise, Costa Rican dentists are constantly updating their techniques to match their knowledge with that of their American counterparts.

Goodness Dental in Escazú, a suburb of San Jose, is ranked by Global Clinic Rating as the #1 dental clinic in Costa Rica and one of the top five dental clinics in the world. CostaRicaDentalGuide.com also ranks Goodness Dental as the best dental clinic in Costa Rica. The Costa Rica Dental Association also offers referrals to leading dental tourism clinics that assure safety and quality results. We recommend that patients always seek safety and reputation over price. Saving money is not as important as getting safe, quality care. Please do not risk your safety to save money. These organizations are here to help you find the best clinics at prices you can afford.

3. English Spoken Here

If you don’t speak Spanish…no problem! There are plenty of Costa Rican dentists who speak English fluently. Because of this, you’ll be able to express any concerns or ask any questions regarding your condition and treatment in your own language without worry. Also, hotels and other services in Costa Rica have trained English-speaking staff members.

4. Recover in Paradise

You can’t come to Costa Rica without seeing at least a little of this beautiful Central American nation. Many Americans decide to take advantage of their dental trip to enjoy a few days of vacation in the tropical paradise that is Costa Rica. Whether it is resting by the beach, visiting the colonial cities, or enjoying the local restaurants and shops, there is no shortage of relaxing activities in Costa Rica.

If you want to explore Costa Rica, it may be best to do any vacationing before your dental treatment. If you are planning to receive dental implants or another dental surgery, you will want to rest and recover for a couple of days after surgery.

5. Variety of Safe, Quality Dental Clinics

There are scores of good dental clinics in Costa Rica. In fact, Costa Rica has more dentists per capita than just about any other country in the world. Most clinics are good, but small. The majority of Costa Rica’s urban dental clinics are safe and offer quality care and consistent results. Goodness Dental stands out as one of the best dental clinics not just in Costa Rica, but in the world. This multi-specialty clinic has a full radiography department, dental lab and more than 25 top specialists in a 400 square foot modern clinic setting. See the Global Clinic Rating survey that ranks Goodness Dental as the #2 dental clinic in the world.

If you are considering dental care in Costa Rica, please contact Dr. Carlos Fiorito at [email protected] or call 866-260-5196. Goodness Dental offers free estimates and low prices on clinical exams and consultations.