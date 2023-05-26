Executive Power Presents Bill that Promotes Electronic Payment of Public Services in Costa Rica

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, the interim Minister of the Presidency, Freddy Morera Blanco, and the Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta Jaén, presented the bill to eliminate the use of cash as a method of payment in Public Services.

If approved, this initiative would instruct public institutions to establish a change towards digitalization in the payment of public services. “We are working to make life easier for Costa Ricans, to leave future generations with a more efficient and modern country, which does not waste paper on payments that could be made digitally and from the comfort of your phone or computer”, said the President, Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

Efficient, fast and secure payment method

Currently, a large part of the transactions in the country are carried out electronically as it is an efficient, fast and secure payment method. It is estimated that this jump to digitization will be established within a maximum 5-year period.

This initiative invites people to carry the least amount of cash possible, which translates into greater security for citizens. In the case of those who do not have a bank account, or do not have electronic payment methods due to force majeure, they may continue to use cash.