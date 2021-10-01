iShop Costa Rica Announces it Will Receive Trade-in Used Apple Devices as Part of the Cost of a New One

The iShop chain, a local distributor of Apple products in Costa Rica, will receive the buyer’s current device (iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch) as a payment method. The plan is called CashBack and can be applied up to three devices in the same process.

“Users can bring their iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad to value for free, we will indicate if the device can be received and the value of the valuation,” said Alejandra Amador, marketing manager of iShop Central America.” That way, the customer can decide whether to apply it as part of the payment for the new Apple device they want to purchase.”

The valuation of the products is a free service, which can be done in any of the 14 iShop stores in Costa Rica. If there is a remaining amount, after applying the CashBack, it can be paid by financing 12 months and up to 36 months with Minicoutas from BAC Credomatic, Quoticas from Credix, Multimoney and Emma (Easy Mobile Money Access).

iShop has more than 71 stores in six Latin American countries. In Costa Rica it has 12 points in the Greater Metropolitan Area, one in Pérez Zeledón and another in Herradura, five technical service centers authorized by Apple, an online store, WhatsApp channel (6160-0274) and 100 collaborators.

What can be done

The exchange can be applied to different devices, so that the customer can purchase what they want, including the new iPhone 13 when it is available. For example, in the CashBack plan you can use an Apple Watch. “You can receive up to three devices (iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad) to purchase a new Apple product,” said Amador.

The executive explained that the reviews of the devices are basically focused on that the components that the device brings are original, since sometimes customers go to places to repair their devices that are not Authorized Centers by Apple, which is why they do not use original parts. A review is also made on an aesthetic level, to determine that the device is not broken.

The device can be unlocked by the user

“One of the most important things for us is that the device can be unlocked by the user who carries it and that it is not blocked in the Sutel (Superintendency of Telecommunications),” Amador explained. “We do not promote the sale of stolen devices, when there is the slightest doubt, the device is not received.”

iShop indicated that it is preparing the entry of the iPhone 13. Other Apple distributors also join actions for the local launch of this new model. iCon announced that it will offer advisory and financing options and Tiendas Monge had communicated that they already have the device in pre-sale.